Genmab Presents Promising Epcoritamab Data In Elderly DLBCL Patients

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) reported positive findings from two clinical studies evaluating epcoritamab in elderly patients with newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for anthracycline-based chemotherapy.

In the Phase 2 EPCORE DLBCL-3 trial, fixed-duration epcoritamab monotherapy demonstrated encouraging efficacy. The study showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 67% and a complete response (CR) rate of 58%. The safety profile was consistent with expectations in this patient group, with cytokine release syndrome (CRS) occurring in 71% of patients—most frequently during Cycle 1—and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) reported in 18%.

The Phase 1b/2 EPCORE NHL-2 trial evaluated epcoritamab in combination with R-mini-CHOP (rituximab plus dose-attenuated cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone). Results showed an ORR of 93% and a CR rate of 86%, along with sustained minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity and durable remissions. The safety profile aligned with prior reports and the known profiles of epcoritamab and R-mini-CHOP. The most common Grade =3 treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) included neutropenia (54%), serious infections (33%), and anemia (14%).

Both sets of results were presented in poster sessions at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress held in Stockholm, Sweden, from June 11-14.

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