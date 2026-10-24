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24.10.2026 14:27:06
Genmab, Incyte Partner On Trial Of Petosemtamab Combination In KRAS G12D-Mutated Colorectal Cancer
(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Incyte (INCY) have entered into a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate a novel combination therapy for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) harboring a KRAS G12D mutation, a population with significant unmet medical needs.
Under the agreement, Genmab will lead a Phase 1/2 clinical study assessing its investigational antibody petosemtamab in combination with Incyte's investigational KRAS G12D inhibitor, INCB161734, alongside standard-of-care chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with KRAS G12D-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer.
Petosemtamab is an IgG1-bispecific antibody designed to target both epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and leucine-rich repeat-containing G-protein-coupled receptor 5 (LGR5), while INCB161734 is a potent and selective KRAS G12D inhibitor currently under investigation. The study aims to explore whether the combination can improve treatment outcomes for patients whose cancers are driven by the KRAS G12D mutation.
As part of the collaboration, Incyte will provide clinical supplies of INCB161734 and co-fund the trial, while Genmab will be responsible for conducting the study.
Trading Signals: DKSH - Mit Rückenwind in neue Höhen
Bei DKSH läuft es rund: Das operative Geschäft wächst, eine strategisch wichtige Übernahme eröffnet neue Perspektiven und die Aktie klettert auf ein Drei-Jahres-Hoch. Auch charttechnisch ist der Weg nach oben noch nicht ausgereizt.Weiterlesen!
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Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Orion, ABB und Euronext stehen im Mittelpunkt dieses BX Morningcalls. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und François Bloch (Investment-Stratege) ordnen Kennzahlen, Kursbewegungen, Dividendenentwicklungen und unternehmensspezifischen Risiken der Aktien: Orion, ABB und Euronext ein.
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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