GeniusVets to Host Terry O'Neil For Webinar Wednesday on August 26

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Partner-in-Charge of Katz, Sapper & Miller's Veterinary Services Group, Terry O'Neil is renowned throughout the industry for providing leading expertise in tax and strategic planning, forecasting, budgeting, mergers, and much more. Having worked with veterinary practices for 30 years—including shaping the veterinary financial chart of accounts for AAHA and VMG—O'Neil provides a unique insight into how practice owners can survive the financial challenges of the current pandemic.

"We're thrilled to be hosting one of - if not the - most brilliant minds in the financial industry when it comes to using budgeting, forecasting, and tax insight to help his veterinary clients not just survive, but thrive, during hard times," David Hall, co-founder and Chief Strategist of GeniusVets noted. "This webinar will be a virtual master class for any veterinarians who are uncertain about how to keep their independent practices afloat as we navigate this pandemic."

The advice given during the webinar will include predictions on what the economy might do over the next few years, insight into hiring methods that will maximize efficiency, what metrics these practice owners should be paying attention to, using technology to stay lean, how much of the budget to put towards marketing, the new labor model, and more.

GeniusVets—the top-performing marketing agency serving the veterinary industry—is hosting this event as part of their Webinar Wednesday series on August 26 from 4-5 PST. Reservations are required and space is limited. To register for this webinar, visit https://www.geniusvets.com/webinar.

About GeniusVets
GeniusVets is the premier platform that connects pet parents with quality veterinarians and proven pet care advice from DVMs. The mission of GeniusVets is to create better pet health by educating and uniting pet owners and veterinarians. For more information about GeniusVets, visit geniusvets.com.

Contact
Harley Orion
media@geniusvets.com

 

SOURCE GeniusVets

