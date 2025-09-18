Genius Sports Aktie 110951267 / GG00BMF1JR16
|
18.09.2025 15:47:40
Genius Sports Buys Sports Innovation
(RTTNews) - Genius Sports Ltd. (GENI) Thursday revealed the acquisition of Sports Innovation Lab, a sports fan data provider. Sports Innovation Lab is a data, analytics, and insights firm trusted by advertisers and sports bodies to deliver precision media targeting and optimize sponsorship strategy. Financial aspects of the deal is not revealed.
Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: "The Sports Innovation Lab acquisition transforms our media business, instantly extending our reach into an established customer network across multiple verticals."
This acquisition will result in a more accurate and real-time fan activation platform with the combination of Genius Sports' official league data and Sports Innovation Lab's fan graph.
The transaction will boost the expansion of Genius Sports' media business, combining the most comprehensive official game data with the deepest fan intelligence.
This merger is expected to create a comprehensive fan database in sports and entertainment, tracking billions of annual transactions, including purchases, attendance, and viewership. This will help brands and agencies to target fans, directly connect campaigns to real behaviors and transactions, and deliver measurable ROI across every channel.
Nachrichten zu Genius Sports Limited Registered Shs
05.08.25
Ausblick: Genius Sports stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
22.07.25
Erste Schätzungen: Genius Sports stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
05.05.25
Ausblick: Genius Sports legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Analysen zu Genius Sports Limited Registered Shs
