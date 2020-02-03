03.02.2020 04:52:00

Geneyork Pharmaceutical Announces U.S. Launch of Generic Version of Deltasone® (Prednisone) Tablets

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneyork Pharmaceutical, a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company which develops, contract manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical finished products, today announced the U.S. launch and commercial shipment of generic version of Deltasone® (Prednisone) Tablets with various strengths 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg, and 50 mg in collaboration with Lannett Company, Geneyork's U.S. distribution and marketing partner.

Prednisone, a corticosteroid, is used to treat conditions such as arthritis, blood disorders, breathing problems, severe allergies, skin diseases, cancer, eye problems and immune system disorders. Prednisone Tablets had total U.S. sales of $121 million for 2018 according to IQVIA.

Isaac Liu, Ph.D., CEO of Geneyork, stated, "We are proud to add Prednisone Tablets to our growing portfolio of more than 40 specialty products. The launch of Prednisone Tablets demonstrates our strong development and partnership capabilities. Geneyork continues to expand its product development portfolio and has secured nine ANDA approvals and has an additional six filed with the FDA. We have also acquired or exclusively in licensed five ANDAs. We are pleased to partner with the Lannett for this launch."

Timothy Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett, commented, "We look forward to expanding our relationship with Geneyork and launching more products over time. We believe Geneyork selected Lannett as the distributor of the product because of our team's ability to launch products swiftly and execute launch plans well."

About Geneyork Pharmaceutical
Geneyork Pharmaceutical is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company which develops, contract manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical finished products. Geneyork specializes in the development of oral solid extended release, topical and complex injectable products. Geneyork has business partnerships with many North American, European and Asian-based generic pharmaceutical companies to develop, manufacture, and sell several pharmaceutical products around the world.

About Lannett Company, Inc.
Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. 

Contact:
Geneyork Pharmaceutical
Shanshan Li, Ph.D.
Tel: (732) 410-5467
regulatory@geneyorkpharm.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geneyork-pharmaceutical-announces-us-launch-of-generic-version-of-deltasone-prednisone-tablets-300997424.html

SOURCE Geneyork Pharmaceutical

