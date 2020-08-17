17.08.2020 20:15:00

Geneva Financial names Spelman Award Winner and Army Veteran Calvin Ann Evans as CCO

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial, LLC (Geneva) announced today that Spelman Award winner, Calvin Ann Evans, CMB® has joined its team as Chief Compliance Officer. As CCO, Evans will drive quality control and compliance for the company's mortgage operations.

Chandler, AZ – August 14, 2020 - Geneva Financial, LLC (Geneva) announced today that Spelman Award winner, Calvin Ann Evans, CMB® has joined its team as Chief Compliance Officer. As CCO, Evans will drive quality control and compliance for the company’s mortgage operations.

"We are proud to welcome Calvin Ann to Geneva," said Telle VanTrojen, COO and Partner of Geneva Financial. "We have experienced explosive growth over the past 22 months and the level of experience and professionalism she brings will ensure our commitment to quality and compliance holds pace with our rapid evolution."

During her first week with Geneva, Calvin Ann received the prestigious Everett C. Spelman Award – an honor bestowed periodically from a major trade organization to an individual for extraordinary contributions to the mortgage lending industry, whose reputation of ethical and professional conduct with both the public and fellow lenders is exemplary, and whose record of service to the community and the mortgage lending industry is outstanding.

She is the first recipient of the Spelman Award since 2013.

Evans previously served as Chief Compliance Officer for Loan Simple, Inc. and Universal Lending Corporation where she was a recipient of the Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association's (CMLA) prestigious Robert G. Boucher award for her contributions to the industry and serves on the trade organization's Board of Directors. She was also recently honored by receiving an inaugural #NEXTPowerhouseAward.

A well-published and highly respected professional in her field, Evans has contributed coursework for the Mortgage Bankers Association and continues to serve as a subject matter expert.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a company that has been on a meteoric climb in the mortgage industry," said Evans. "I look forward to helping to secure the quality of that growth through advisement, systems and the highest level of compliance integrity," she continued.

Prior to entering the mortgage industry, Calvin Ann proudly served in the U. S. Army as a Chief Warrant Officer.

About Geneva Financial (NMLS #42056 | BK #0910215)

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 100 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial at www.GenevaFi.com

Geneva Financial Named among Top 5 Mortgage Companies to Work For (PRNewsfoto/Geneva Financial, LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geneva-financial-names-spelman-award-winner-and-army-veteran-calvin-ann-evans-as-cco-301113378.html

SOURCE Geneva Financial

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.12
2.33 %
Lonza Grp 566.60
2.02 %
Sika 210.60
1.54 %
Givaudan 3’804.00
1.52 %
Roche Hldg G 315.10
1.42 %
Swiss Re 72.68
-0.55 %
UBS Group 11.14
-0.67 %
The Swatch Grp 200.80
-0.89 %
CS Group 10.31
-1.20 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.20
-1.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
09:38
Vontobel: Unternehmen aus der Reise- und Unterhaltungsindustrie mit Aufholbedarf?
09:08
SMI-Anleger wieder etwas skeptischer
09:04
Zwischen Hoffen und Bangen
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wie entwickelt sich der Bitcoin-Kurs? Kryptowährung könnte Seitwärtsbewegung fortsetzen
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Tochter Genentech erhält Zulassung für Enspryng in den USA
Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Produktionskürzungen verringert: Wie OPEC und Verbündete den Ölpreis und die Rohölproduktion begünstigen wollen
US-Dollar schwach: Analyst sieht "Crash-Risiko" für den Greenback
Beyond Meat-Aktie aktuell: Beyond Meat mit Abschlägen
Microsoft-Aktie fester - Twitter-Aktie leichter: Trump erhöht Zeitdruck für Verkauf des US-Geschäfts von TikTok
TUI-Aktie verliert deutlich: Deutsche Reisewarnung für fast ganz Spanien - TUI sagt Pauschalreisen ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Zum Wochenstart zeigen sich die US-Börsen uneinheitlich. Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Montag zulegen. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB