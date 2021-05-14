SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 34’021 1.3%  DAX 15’200 0.3%  Euro 1.0941 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’952 0.1%  Gold 1’827 0.6%  Bitcoin 44’889 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9055 -0.4%  Öl 67.0 -2.9% 
14.05.2021 01:36:00

Geneva Financial Name a Top Place To Work in Arizona for 2021

PHOENIX, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva) announces the company's placement on Ranking Arizona's Top 100 Best Places to Work for 2021. This came after a state-wide opinion poll was released, asking residents with whom they would recommend doing business either as an employee or as a customer. Ranking Arizona has documented Arizona's best businesses since 2018 and is the premier standard for commerce quality in the state.

Geneva Financial Named among Top 5 Mortgage Companies to Work For (PRNewsfoto/Geneva Financial, LLC)

"The state of Arizona has spoken, and we are so excited that our home state has ranked us among the top 100 companies they hope to do business with," Geneva's Chief Operating Officer and Partner, Telle' VanTrojen stated. "Ranking on this list is a testament to the unmatched culture we are growing for our Arizona employees and clients alike."

The poll considered factors such as work-place culture, client treatment, and work environment, accounting for the experiences of individuals on both sides of the business. Geneva's focus on a culture-forward mindset, authentic business practices, and a human touch in the mortgage industry has consistently driven the company to provide one-of-a-kind service every step of the way.

Geneva looks forward to continuing growth and advancement into 2022 and bringing premier quality to the company's home market in Arizona and across the country. Geneva offers countless customer-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geneva-financial-name-a-top-place-to-work-in-arizona-for-2021-301291399.html

SOURCE Geneva Financial Home Loans

﻿

