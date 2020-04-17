+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
17.04.2020 19:39:00

Geneva Financial, Absolute Lending Logistics, Bonefish Grill Provide Lunch for 150 Indiana Healthcare Workers at Community South

GREENWOOD, Ind., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from Geneva Financial, Absolute Lending Logistics and Bonefish Grill in Indiana partnered together to provide lunch for 150 of Community South Hospital's healthcare workers yesterday.

Community South is one of many hospitals across the nation providing front line defense in the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We came together and asked what can we do to show our appreciation for our friends and neighbors who go to work day-in and day-out, putting their own health in jeopardy to help the sick in our community? After talking with those on the front line we decided that providing meals to these hospitals would provide a small respite in their daily dealings with those stricken by this terrible disease," said Kevin Davis, President of Absolute Lending Logistics.

Community Hospital South has approximately 740 essential caregivers on site each day. The Indiana hospital's Director of Community Collaboration identified the need for meals for 150 of those caregivers. The local companies decided to fill that gap for at least one day.

A restaurant franchise, also impacted by the current crisis, did not hesitate to donate their kitchen and staff to the effort. "At Bonefish Grill, we're so blessed to be able to help those that are risking their lives to help our community," said Brian Newlin, Managing Partner of the Greenwood location.

On Wednesday, April 15th, the group delivered 150 meals to the hospital.

"I wish we could do more," said Vince Chittum, Branch Manager for Geneva Financial. "This is a start. My hope is that the community comes together to support those at the front lines in this time of need. We can't roll-up our sleeves and help in the COVID units, so if all we can give are full bellies and smiles on faces, then it is our responsibility as citizens to do as much of that as possible," he continued.

If you or your business would like to help continuing to provide meals for the healthcare workers at Community South, you can email IndianaGives@genevafi.com

Geneva Financial Named among Top 5 Mortgage Companies to Work For (PRNewsfoto/Geneva Financial, LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geneva-financial-absolute-lending-logistics-bonefish-grill-provide-lunch-for-150-indiana-healthcare-workers-at-community-south-301042914.html

SOURCE Geneva Financial, LLC

