22.08.2019 12:53:00

Geneva Association Ernst Meyer Prize Recognizes Academic Contributions to Key Issues Facing Insurance Industry

2019 prize jointly awarded for two doctoral theses: one on insurability of catastrophic risks and one on insurance and financial stability

ZURICH, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Geneva Association Ernst Meyer Prize has been granted to Christian Kubitza of Goethe University (Frankfurt) for his thesis, Essays on Financial Stability and Markets, and to Alexis Louass of Ecole Polytechnique (Paris) for his thesis, Insurability of Catastrophic Risks. Since 1976 the Geneva Association Ernst Meyer Prize has recognized doctoral theses that make a significant contribution to the study of risk and insurance economics.

Jad Ariss, Managing Director of The Geneva Association, said: "The Geneva Association's commitment to academic research is as strong as ever. In our VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) world, academic advances on risk and insurance are essential. We are proud to grant the Geneva Association Ernst Meyer Prize this year to two outstanding students for their remarkable work on the insurability of catastrophic risks and on financial stability. I would like to warmly congratulate Christian and Alexis. Their work illustrates how insurance can contribute to a better world."

Professor Christophe Courbage, Editor-in-Chief of The Geneva Papers on Risk and Insurance and a member of the judging committee, said: "In Essays on Financial Stability and Markets, Christian has applied state-of-the-art theoretical and empirical techniques to strengthen our understanding of systemic risk and its relation to insurance companies and the regulation of financial markets. Alexis took Insurability of Catastrophic Risks beyond just exploring limits to insurability by presenting innovative mechanisms for pooling and transferring risk. These designs can benefit those with the least access to insurance and most exposed to risks like climate change."

In addition to Professor Courbage (Geneva School of Business Administration, University of Applied Sciences Western Switzerland), the judging committee is made up of Professor Andreas Richter (LMU München) and Professor Richard Watt (University of Canterbury, Christchurch).

The submission deadline for the 2020 prize is 15 January 2020, and for the first time, the award will be presented at The Geneva Association's Annual General Assembly, to be held in May 2020 in New York City.

Contact:
Pamela Corn
Acting Head of Communications
+41-44-200-4996
pamela_corn@genevaassociation.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928617/The_Geneva_Association_Logo.jpg

 

SOURCE The Geneva Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Home Depot – Ausbruch auf Rekordhoch
09:13
Vontobel: Callable BRC auf Bierbrauer - bis morgen in Zeichnung
06:09
Daily Markets: DAX – Erholung vor dem Aus? / Amazon – Das Comeback der Verkäuferseite
21.08.19
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
20.08.19
SMI setzt Erholung fort
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

EU-Kommission prüft anscheinend Facebook-Währung Libra - Bitcoin verliert
Evolva-Aktie schiesst 25 Prozent hoch: Evolva steigert Produkt- und F&E-Umsatz deutlich
Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
OSRAM-Aktie im Plus, ams-Aktie schwächer: OSRAM hat Stillhalteabkommen mit ams aufgehoben
Sunrise-Aktie verliert: Sunrise mit rückläufigem Umsatz im zweiten Quartal - Profitabilität gesteigert
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: Walmart klagt gegen Tesla wegen brennender Solarmodule
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie klettert mehr als 50 Prozent: ASMALLWORLD stellt Erreichen der Gewinnzone im Halbjahr in Aussicht
SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Feintool-Aktie fällt: Feintool verkauft im ersten Halbjahr weniger und verzichtet auf Ausblick
HOCHDORF-Aktie verliert mehr als ein Viertel an Wert: HOCHDORF schreibt Riesenverlust - Zusätzliche Finanzierung angestrebt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Donnerstag abwärts. Der DAX zeigt sich schwächer. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB