02.08.2019 23:00:00

Geneus Announces Partnership with The Save a Life Project Foundation

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geneus is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Save a Life Project Foundation to bring awareness, information, and resources through its innovative C.O.P.E. app to help prevent and treat addiction.

The C.O.P.E. app will be available for subscription by government agencies, businesses, and community organizations who can then share the app with their members and employees. The app features an interactive platform that emphasizes information sharing between the users to better coordinate and utilize resources for various programs and services. The app will offer the Genetic Addiction Risk Score (GARS®) test and restoreGen in the ongoing battle against addiction. GARS® is the first and only patented genetic test in the United States and provides critical information and guidance about a person's genetic predisposition to addictive behaviors. restoreGen is a neuro nutrient pro dopamine regulator that helps to curb addictive appetites.

"At Geneus we strive to align ourselves with strategic partners that share our vision in combating the opioid crisis as well as other addictions," said Scott Seedall, the Chief Operating Officer at Geneus, "We are proud to be working with The Save a Life Project Foundation in the ongoing battle against addiction."

About The Save a Life Project Foundation
Save a Life Project Foundation was founded to combat social issues - such as bullying, mental and physical health, addiction, and more - through electronic apps, community presentations, and task-forces within schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods. For more information and resources, visit http://www.savealifeprojectfoundation.org.

About Geneus
Geneus is an industry-leading diagnostic and genetic-testing company based in San Antonio, Texas. We focus on proactively providing our customers with scientific information through D.N.A. testing and unique neuro-nutrient supplements to help them live their best possible life. Visit us at http://www.GeneusHealth.com.

 

SOURCE Geneus

Nachrichten

