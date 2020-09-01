Genesis Reports August And 2020 YTD Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America today reported sales of 1,360 units in August 2020, a 22.6 percent decrease compared with the prior year.

2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHANGE Genesis Total 1,360 1,757 10,157 13,350 -24.0% G70 950 1,015 6,225 7,635 -18.5% G80 226 544 2,469 4,417 -44.1% G90 184 198 1,463 1,298 12.7%

"I'm thrilled with the 12.7 percent sales increase we've seen for the new 2020 G90 in a segment that has declined over 32 percent through July," said Mark Del Rosso, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "This is proof positive that our Athletic Elegance design ethos is being well received by luxury consumers. This is particularly encouraging as we're just weeks away from launching the all-new 2021 G80 mid-luxury sedan and our first SUV – the all-new 2021 GV80."

August Notables

Strategic Vision's First-Ever Brand Equity Index. August marked the release of the first-ever Brand Equity Index study by Strategic Vision in which Genesis owners ranked the brand highest in 3 out of 10 categories, more than any other manufacturer. The brand took top customer ratings in the Confidence, Smart Choice and Refined categories.

"When measuring the emotional power of a brand it is essential to take into account its emotional equity among both owners and non-owners, as they are often different for each group," said Strategic Vision founder, Dr. Darrel Edwards. "Based on its owner response, we believe Genesis can be a strong luxury contender in the future."

http://www.strategicvision.com/post/genesis-more-refined-than-mercedes-strategic-visions-brand-equity-index-explains-why

The very first two production-level GV80s and G80s have entered the United States. The very first two production-level GV80s were flown into the US in early August and the very first two production-level G80s were shipped into the US in late August to get them here in time to compete in two major "Utility and Car of the Year" competitions.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Satellite Radio All Access

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.

Genesis was ranked the #1 premium brand in the industry for the fourth consecutive year in JD Power's 2020 Initial Quality Study (IQS), was named #1 overall in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) and the #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. The Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has won 21 major awards and accolades. Earlier this year, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded all three 2020 Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 with their highest rating of Top Safety Pick+. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick+ rated.

