31.03.2023 01:30:00

GENESIS OPENS FIRST STANDALONE RETAIL FACILITY IN CALIFORNIA

  • Genesis Santa Monica is the brand's first West Coast and fifth U.S. standalone retail facility to open over the past year.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis continued its retail expansion with the opening of Genesis Santa Monica, the brand's fifth standalone retail facility in the U.S. and first in California.

Genesis Santa Monica

Genesis Santa Monica, located not far from Genesis Motor America's U.S. headquarters, features an elegant showroom with an open floorplan showcasing Genesis' award-winning lineup of vehicles.

Customers of Genesis Santa Monica will enjoy a tailored purchase and ownership experience that extends beyond the showroom floor with unique benefits such as at-home test drives and vehicle delivery to their residence or place of business.

Every Genesis comes with a complimentary three-year subscription to Service Valeti. This means never dropping off, picking up or wasting time with vehicle maintenance. With Service Valet, you can schedule service online or via the mobile app and have your vehicle picked up wherever and whenever you choose. You'll also receive a loaner vehicle and select when and where your Genesis will be returned, all at your convenience.

Genesis Santa Monica is owned and operated by dealer principal Mike Sullivan and the LAcarGuy Family of Dealerships.

"We are pleased to celebrate the continued progress we are making in redefining our retail experience as we open our first standalone facility in California," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Opening a dedicated showroom in a key market like West Los Angeles represents a significant milestone for the brand. We are delighted to provide Santa Monica and the surrounding communities with a permanent home to discover Genesis."

"Genesis is an exciting new brand with exceptional products.," said dealer principal Mike Sullivan. "We look forward to delivering a top-class purchase and ownership experience for customers in our community."

To celebrate the grand opening and give back to the community, Genesis Motor America and Genesis Santa Monica presented a $20,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Monica. This charitable contribution marks the continuation of Genesis Gives, an initiative that supports STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) education, sports, and athletics programming for children.

"We are thrilled to partner with Genesis Santa Monica and continue to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Monica," said Brandon Ramirez, director of corporate social responsibility and external relations at Genesis Motor North America. "We are grateful for generous retailer partners like Mike Sullivan who share in the mission of Genesis Gives to create more opportunities in youth sports and STEAM education."

Genesis Santa Monica is the fifth of many planned standalone retail facilities for the brand in the United States. Several more locations are currently under development with additional openings planned this year.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

ii Genesis Service Valet is available for original purchaser of the vehicle from Authorized Genesis Retailers during the scheduled maintenance period which includes scheduled maintenance and normal wear, parts replacement or warranty repairs to your vehicle for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage area varies by retailer. Charges and fees may apply. Contact your Authorized Genesis Retail Service Advocate for details.

Genesis Santa Monica

Genesis Santa Monica

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-opens-first-standalone-retail-facility-in-california-301786557.html

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

