12.09.2023 01:00:00

Genesis MedTech introduces China's first domestic brand of NPMA-approved antibacterial sutures

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis MedTech, a leading medical device company, today announced that its absorbable sutures with antibacterial protection have successfully obtained approval from the China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for market release.

The newly developed antibacterial sutures are coated with triclosan, a broad-spectrum antimicrobial agent with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. These advanced sutures effectively inhibit the growth of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, methicillin- resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus epidermidis (MRSE), thereby significantly reducing the risk of surgical site infections.

Surgical site infections are one of the most frequently reported types of hospital-acquired infection and are associated with substantial clinical and economic burdens. Authoritative institutions, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have issued guidelines for the prevention of surgical site infection1 and unequivocally affirmed the effectiveness of antimicrobial agent-coated sutures in lowering the risk of surgical site infections across diverse surgical procedures.

Alongside the highly anticipated absorbable antibacterial sutures, Genesis MedTech continues to expand its suture product lines with comprehensive offerings. The company achieved a significant milestone in September 2022 with the NMPA approval of its barbed sutures. Furthermore, its barbed absorbable sutures with black needle, non-absorbable surgical polypropylene sutures, and controlled-release needle sutures have been widely used in thousands of hospitals nationwide. These outstanding products exemplify Genesis MedTech's dedication to enhancing surgical care and meeting diverse needs of healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Warren Wang, Chairman and CEO of Genesis MedTech Group, expressed his excitement stating, "We are thrilled to achieve this significant milestone as the first domestic brand in China to develop antibacterial sutures. This pioneering innovation has immense potential to benefit numerous patients. Genesis will introduce more innovative products as part of the company's roadmap, as we continue our mission to make quality healthcare more accessible for patients worldwide."

[1]. Allegranzi B, et al, New WHO recommendations on intraoperative and postoperative measures for surgical site infection prevention: an evidence-based global perspective[J]. Lancet Infect Dis. 2016 Dec;16(12):e288-e303

[2]. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guideline for the Prevention of Surgical Site Infection, 2017. JAMA Surg. Published online May 3, 2017

ABOUT GENESIS MEDTECH 

Genesis MedTech Group is a medical device company headquartered in Singapore. Founded by a group of professionals and entrepreneurs with MedTech experience globally and in Asia, the company's product portfolio focuses on multi-therapy medical device products for emerging markets with sales and distribution through its established commercial network. Genesis MedTech Group covers the entire industry value chain of research and development, production, quality management, supply chain, marketing, and sales.

For more information, visit http://www.genesismedtech.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-medtech-introduces-chinas-first-domestic-brand-of-npma-approved-antibacterial-sutures-301922982.html

SOURCE Genesis MedTech

