16.09.2019

Genesco To Present At CL King's 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference On September 19, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today announced that its management team will present at CL King's 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference on September 19, 2019, in New York.  A webcast of the presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern time) and may be accessed through Genesco's website investor relations page.

About Genesco Inc.
Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,490 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.schuh.co.uk, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.trask.com, and www.dockersshoes.com.  In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the Trask brand, the licensed Dockers brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesco-to-present-at-cl-kings-17th-annual-best-ideas-conference-on-september-19-2019-300918359.html

SOURCE Genesco Inc.

Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist schwächer in die neue Woche gestartet und auch der DAX verzeichnet Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten zum Wochenstart nur kleine Ausschläge.

