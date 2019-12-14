Genesco Fits 400 Children With New Footwear For The Holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville-based Genesco Inc. along with 250 company volunteers fit 400 students at Park Avenue Elementary with new shoes for the holidays. As part of the Company's 30th Annual "Cold Feet, Warm Shoes" community outreach event, Genesco volunteers set up a mock shoe store, fitted new shoes, gave away sweatshirts, socks and snacks to the students, providing a fun and empowering experience for local school children. The Company was joined by several Tennessee Titans for the fitting.

