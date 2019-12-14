+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
Genesco Fits 400 Children With New Footwear For The Holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville-based Genesco Inc. along with 250 company volunteers fit 400 students at Park Avenue Elementary with new shoes for the holidays. As part of the Company's 30th Annual "Cold Feet, Warm Shoes" community outreach event, Genesco volunteers set up a mock shoe store, fitted new shoes, gave away sweatshirts, socks and snacks to the students, providing a fun and empowering experience for local school children.  The Company was joined by several Tennessee Titans for the fitting.

About Genesco Inc.
Genesco Inc., (NYSE:GCO) a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,490 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.schuh.co.uk, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.trask.com, and www.dockersshoes.com.  In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the Trask brand, the licensed Dockers brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesco-fits-400-children-with-new-footwear-for-the-holidays-300974877.html

SOURCE Genesco Inc.

