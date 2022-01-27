Generix Group - Third Quarter Revenue 2021 / 2022: €20.5 M, in line with latest forecasts

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, January 27, 2022

Q3 2021/2022 revenues: €20.5 M, in line with latest forecasts

New SaaS contracts Q3 2021/2022: €1.4 M

Confirmation of financial objectives for the year

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, publishes today its revenues for the third quarter of the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

Q3 revenues: €20.5 million (-0.9%)





Trimestre clos

le 31 décembre Variation 9 mois clos

le 31 décembre Variation Non audité (K€) 2021 2020 2021 2020 SaaS 8 531 8 375 2% 25 193 24 071 5% Maintenance 4 771 4 512 6% 13 994 13 489 4% Licences 711 974 -27% 3 253 2 834 15% Activités d'Edition 14 013 13 861 1,1% 42 440 40 394 5,1% Conseil & Services 6 531 6 875 -5% 19 580 18 442 6% Chiffre d'Affaires 20 544 20 736 -0,9% 62 020 58 836 5,4%





Revenues for the past quarter amounted to €20.5 million, down 0.9% compared to Q3 of the previous year. As a result, revenue growth was +5.4% for the first nine months of the year.



As announced at the time of the presentation of the half-year results, the Group is experiencing a temporary slowdown in its sales of Licenses, Consulting & Services in North America. This trend, which began at the end of the second quarter, has led the Group to replace the Managing Director of this Business Unit, which has enabled the commercial indicators to be revived. The return to a normal level of activity should be achieved during the first half of the next fiscal year.

New SaaS contracts Q3: €1.4 M (+2.3%)



Quarter ended December 31 Change 9 months ended December 31 Change Unaudited (K€) 2021 2020 2021 2020 New SaaS contract signing (ACV*) 1 380 1 349 2,3% 3 717 2 530 46,9%

* New signatures expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value) highlighting the average annual additional revenue that will be generated after deployment of the contracts concerned.



As a reminder, in the previous year, the health crisis led to a slowdown in new SaaS contract signatures over the first six months, followed by an acceleration in the second half of the year.

With an additional growth of 2.3% compared to Q3 of the previous fiscal year, the growth of signatures during the first 9 months of the fiscal year amounts to +46.9%.

The last 12 consecutive months are among the Group's highest levels of signatures ever, amounting to €5.9 million.

Among these new signatures, it is worth noting:

the signature in North America of a major player in the distribution of spare parts for automobiles, which has chosen Generix Group's Solochain WMS solution to manage its warehouse, which benefits in particular from a new ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval System) with which the Generix solution will be interfaced. The ability of Generix's solution to connect to these new warehouse technologies has been a real asset.





a new Italian customer, an international packaging supplier who has chosen the Generix Group Warehouse Management System (WMS), Transport Management System (TMS) and Supply Chain Visibility solutions for 19 warehouses in 2 countries in its EMEA zone.





These contracts confirm Generix Group's ability to win the trust of major players throughout the supply chain.



Confirmation of financial objectives for the year





Generix Group confirms the outlook announced at the time of the presentation of its half-yearly financial statements: growth that is a few points lower than the double-digit growth previously expected and comparable to that recorded over the first nine months of the year.

The signing dynamic remains at high levels and should continue over the at the end of the year.

The Group maintains its forecast of a stable EBITDA margin compared to the previous fiscal year, with a sustained policy of investment in R&D, and in Sales and Marketing to capture market growth.

Supplemental and non-IFRS Financial Information

Supplemental non-IFRS information (above-mentioned as EBITDA) presented in this press release is subject to inherent limitations. It is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for IFRS measurements. Also, the Company’s supplemental non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies.

Next financial press release: April 26th, 2022, after market closes

Publication of the yearly revenue

About Generix Group





Generix Group is a Collaborative Supply Chain expert present in 60 countries, thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group’s 800 employees provide daily support for such customers as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, Ferrero and Geodis in the digital transformation of their Supply Chain.

Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies to keep the promises they make to their customers. It combines the capabilities to execute physical flows, digitalize information flows, manage collaborative processes and connect companies to all their partners, in real time.

Generix Supply Chain Hub is aimed at all players in the Supply Chain: manufacturers, third- and fourth-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL) and retailers.

Founded in France in 1990, the company is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0010501692). To learn more: www.generixgroup.com

Attachment