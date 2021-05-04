SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
04.05.2021 19:00:00

Generator: Sourcing and Procurement Report| Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Global Generator market will grow by USD 7.44 Billion as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, a healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66%. 

Generator Sourcing and Procurement Report

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Generator Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Our Generator Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Major Five Generator Companies:

  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Cummins Inc.
  • Kohler Co.
  • Generac Holdings Inc.
  • Atlas Copco AB

Generator Market 2021-2025: Scope
SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Generator Market Report covers the following areas:

  • Generator Market Size
  • Generator Market Trends
  • Generator Market Analysis

Generator Market Geographic Landscape Outlook

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America
  • Key leading countries

SpendEdge suggests various forecast scenarios considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. 

Generator Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Generator market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the Generator market size
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
  • The growth of the Generator market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Generator market vendors

Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Insights
Category Pricing Insights
Cost-saving Opportunities
Best Practices
Category Ecosystem
Category Management Strategy
Category Management Enablers
Suppliers Selection
Suppliers under Coverage
US Market Insights
Category scope
Appendix

﻿

