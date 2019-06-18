General Sports Surfaces Completes the Largest Synthetic Turf Project in Oklahoma

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- General Sports Surfaces, a leading builder and renovator of high-performance athletic surfaces for football, baseball, softball, soccer, and track and field, recently completed the largest synthetic turf installation project in the state of Oklahoma, providing a fresh new look to the athletics facilities at the Owasso Public Schools. GSS installed a new synthetic turf system and multi-purpose synthetic track at the football stadium, a multipurpose synthetic turf system and track surface at the indoor sports facility, and complete field systems at the district's baseball and softball stadiums.

GSS installed Act Global Xtreme Turf at each of the Owasso sports fields. Each field yielded a different customization depending on the sport. The track installation featured a new NRG track surface.



Football Stadium: Features Act Global's elite-level blended product, the BDX57.

Indoor Multi-Sport Facility: Features Act Global's Xtreme Turf F50 (a slit-film system).

Baseball and Softball Stadiums: Feature Act Global's blended-fiber system with thatch, the Xtreme Turf BDXT 57.

Track: Features the NRG 200 Red Structural Spray Surface.

"We are excited about the new field systems and track surfaces that General Sports Surfaces installed at our athletic facilities," said Zach Duffield, Owasso High School athletic director and the 2018 the National Council of Secondary Schools AD of the Year by the Oklahoma Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. "Everything looks great and we have received positive feedback from the athletes and coaches who have used the new fields. Hector (Puentes) and his team at GSS were extremely professional and completed the job on time. Many in the community have taken notice on how much better our athletics facilities look with the new turf systems, so we are extremely happy with the decision we made to go with GSS for our turf and track installations."

Owasso High School, located in Tulsa County and home to the 2017 Oklahoma 6A-1 state championship football team, along with recent state championships in baseball, girls' basketball, and boys' and girls' golf, undertook a massive facilities improvement project, resulting in Oklahoma's largest ever single synthetic turf installation project. And the results could not have been better for Owasso.

"This was a great project for us," said GSS President Hector Puentes. "It's the largest project of its kind in Oklahoma and we are excited to be able to partner with a great school district such as Owasso. Zach and his team were great to work with and I think the results speak for themselves."

GSS is a partner of Act Global turf products. Act Global synthetic turf has been installed at more than 1,700+ sports fields worldwide, including 16 Act Global branded NFL fields and more than 200 FIFA-certified fields. Act Global is a USA-based research, manufacturing, and construction firm with a worldwide industry reach and charitable partnerships. Their focus is to elevate player safety and performance as if the athletes were playing on a natural surface but with a more complex shock absorption that prevents major injuries.

ABOUT GENERAL SPORTS SURFACES

General Sports Surfaces (GSS) is a leading installer of high-performance athletic surfaces, offering turn-key construction solutions for football fields, baseball and softball fields, soccer fields, and athletic track and field systems. Whether installing in large NFL stadiums or small community municipalities, GSS is equipped to handle projects of any size. We offer a broad range of services, from repairs to complete surface renovation and installation, to meet the needs of sports facilities at all levels, including schools and school districts, colleges and universities, professional stadiums and facilities, and local municipalities. For more information, visit https://www.generalsportssurfaces.com/.

ABOUT ACT GLOBAL

Act Global is a world leader in synthetic turf technology and field installations, with fields in over 80 countries. Act Global has supplied its Xtreme Turf synthetic turf to over 600 football fields. Act Global is a FIFA Quality Licensee and preferred supplier for World Rugby, the International Hockey Federation, and the United Soccer League. The Act Global UBU Speed Series is the leading brand for NFL & NCAA Division I Football Fields. Act Global turf systems have been featured in the New Orleans Superdome, New York Met Life Stadium, Houston NRG Stadium, and Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium. For more information, visit http://www.actglobal.com.

SOURCE General Sports Surfaces