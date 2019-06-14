|
14.06.2019 18:42:08
General shareholders’ meeting held of June 14, 2019
Press Release
General Shareholders’ meeting held of June 14, 2019
Paris (France), 14 June 2019 – Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY) announces that all resolutions submitted to shareholders were approved today at the General Shareholders’ Meeting, including:
- The appointment of 5 new Directors, Anne Bouverot, Xavier Cauchois, Dominique D’Hinnin, Christine Laurens and Brian Sullivan
- The renewal of the Board memberships of Melinda J. Mount (Vice Chairperson), Ana Garcia Fau and Maarten Wildschut
Anne Bouverot was appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors.
Technicolor is confident that, with this new composition of its Board of Directors, the Group will be in the best position possible to face its future challenges.
Ballot results and a presentation of the Shareholders’ Meeting (in French) will be available at the company website: www.technicolor.com
###
About Technicolor:
Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).
Investor Relations
Christophe le Mignan: +33 1 88 24 32 83
Christophe.lemignan@technicolor.com
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Technicolor Prov. de Regroupementmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Technicolor Prov. de Regroupementmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Verlusten. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls leichter. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlossen ohne gemeinsame Tendenz.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}