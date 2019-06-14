<
14.06.2019 18:42:08

General shareholders’ meeting held of June 14, 2019

                               

Press Release

General Shareholders’ meeting held of June 14, 2019

Paris (France), 14 June 2019Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY) announces that all resolutions submitted to shareholders were approved today at the General Shareholders’ Meeting, including:

  • The appointment of 5 new Directors, Anne Bouverot, Xavier Cauchois, Dominique D’Hinnin, Christine Laurens and Brian Sullivan
     
  • The renewal of the Board memberships of Melinda J. Mount (Vice Chairperson), Ana Garcia Fau and Maarten Wildschut

Anne Bouverot was appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Technicolor is confident that, with this new composition of its Board of Directors, the Group will be in the best position possible to face its future challenges.

Ballot results and a presentation of the Shareholders’ Meeting (in French) will be available at the company website: www.technicolor.com

             
             

###

About Technicolor:

www.technicolor.com

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Investor Relations

Christophe le Mignan: +33 1 88 24 32 83

Christophe.lemignan@technicolor.com

