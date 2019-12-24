24.12.2019 22:00:00

General Security Services Could Have Prevented Disgruntled Thespian's Vandalism, says Spear Security Inc.

DENVER, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A December 4article on Deseret News reports on the vandalism committed by the former employee of a theater company that was subsequently forced to close down permanently. The actor, who claims that he and his fellow actors suffered various abuses by the theater company, took matters into his own hands by vandalizing the company's set with profane graffiti. Denver based company Spear Security Inc. says that, while in this case the situation was more complex than in most cases, disgruntled employees are among the most common threats that businesses face.

The security firm notes that even relatively modest security measures can keep minor disturbances from escalating into far more serious situations where lives and assets may be in some amount of danger. Spear Security notes that, more often than not, simply having a visible security presence is enough to deter most internal threats from developing into anything more than a nuisance. The security company says that external threats are also a possibility, but petty criminals and troublemakers also rarely wish to face any kind of security measures, instead opting for easier, less protected targets.

Spear Security notes that minor disturbances always have the potential to develop into more concerning ordeals though. In cases such as these, the firm says that it is exceptionally important to have general security services that can deal with these heightened circumstances. Spear Security adds that all of its security team members are well equipped with the right tools and tactics to deescalate or if required, neutralize, a hostile situation. The security firm adds that it is always ready to deal with any level of threat with a swift response and expert management.

The firm notes that outstanding security services are also flexible in their deployment. It explains that it has served its clients well in a variety of capacities, ranging from providing escorts to product verification. In short, Spear Security says that its customizable approach means that clients get the exact services they need, rather a standard one-size-fits-some approach that lesser companies may offer.

Spear Security Inc. says that after 20 years of experience, it has the resources and know-how to deal with crowd management and information access. The company explains that quiet professionalism is always its guiding principle.

For more information on Spear Security and their offerings, readers can visit the firm's website at https://www.spearsecuritydenver.com/ or call (303) 298-8373.

 

