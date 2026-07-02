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General Motors Aktie 11665971 / US37045V1008

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02.07.2026 07:57:27

General Motors Q2 US Sales Decline 4.2%

General Motors
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(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) Thursday said that its US sales fell 4.2 percent in the second quarter to 714,896 vehicles. The automotive manufacturer said that a smaller EV market, discontinued vehicles, and some inventory constraints impacted the quarterly sales.

The company said that it recorded its highest Sierra sales for the second quarter and its highest Canyon sales for the first half of the year. Chevrolet achieved its highest second-quarter SUV sales, led by Trailblazer, which rose 28 percent, and Traverse, which increased 20 percent, it added.

According to General Motors, Corvette sales rose 24 percent during the second quarter. For Buick, Envista recorded its highest quarterly sales, while Enclave posted its highest quarterly sales since 2021.

The company said that Cadillac recorded its highest second-quarter EV sales, supported by OPTIQ and VISTIQ. The V-Series also recorded its highest quarterly sales and highest first-half sales, General Motors added.

On the NYSE, GM ended Wednesday's trading at $75.52, down $1.56 or 2.0 percent. In overnight trading, the stock was down 0.03 percent at $75.50.

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Trading Signals: Merck zündet den Übernahme-Turbo

Mit dem Milliardenkauf stärkt Merck sein Life-Science-Geschäft und befeuert die Fantasie an der Börse. Zusammen mit starken Quartalszahlen und einer angehobenen Prognose verfügt die Aktie über ein starkes Momentum.

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