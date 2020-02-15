15.02.2020 17:45:00

General Motors Approves The Appraisal Lane's Showroom Application and Website Plugin for Dealer Digital Solution Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Appraisal Lane announced today that both its showroom application and website plugin are now approved for the General Motors (GM) Dealer Digital Solution program. The program provides matching co-op funds that dealerships can use across a spectrum of categories.

TAL Dealers, The Appraisal Lane's showroom application, gives dealerships a repeatable trade-in process with the customer by their side. Within 15 minutes, The Appraisal Lane will place a human-driven offer, backed by cash, that the dealership provides as part of a transparent trade-in process. If the trade doesn't meet a dealer's stocking plan, they can accept the offer and The Appraisal Lane will pick up the car.

The Appraisal Lane's website plugin has also been approved by General Motors for use across its dealership websites. Any customer can participate in a live trade appraisal and chat with The Appraisal Lane's team, in real-time. In addition to receiving a guaranteed offer for their car, customers can chat directly with the dealership to schedule a time to redeem their offer and purchase a replacement vehicle.

"We already work with a number of GM dealers and now we'll help additional dealers harness the power of a transparent and consistent trade-in process," said Jeff Risner, CEO of The Appraisal Lane. "We're excited to support GM dealers who are committed to giving their customers a great trade-in experience."

The Appraisal Lane, within the Trade-In Tool category of the GM Dealer Digital Solution program, offers additional options to help GM dealers improve their acquisition strategy, both in-store and on their websites.

General Motors has approved the following TAL solutions for Dealer Digital Solution program inclusion:

  •     TAL Dealers (showroom app)
  •     TAL Consumer (website plugin)

For more information about The Appraisal Lane's offerings, visit TheAppraisalLane.com.

About the Appraisal Lane

The Appraisal Lane is a mobile app-based community of expert appraisers who put guaranteed cash offers on used cars. Dealers use The Appraisal Lane to manage, move, and source inventory. Consumers use The Appraisal Lane to connect with live appraisal experts in real time, answer simple vehicle condition questions, upload pictures, and get an offer for their used car in minutes. Since its launch in 2016, The Appraisal Lane has delivered more than $5.5 billion in offers on used vehicles.

SOURCE The Appraisal Lane

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.02.20
Je schlechter die Lage, umso höher der Ölpreis
14.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, Schneider Electric SE
14.02.20
Virus-Sorgen werfen SMI nicht aus der Bahn
14.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Auf Talfahrt / LafargeHolcim – Lage trübt sich deutlich ein
14.02.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schindler erreicht Wachstumsziele bei etwas tieferer Profitabilität - Schindler-Aktie unter Druck
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie stärker: Aurora steigert Umsatz
Wirecard-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Wirecard wächst kräftig und bestätigt Prognose 2020
Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
BitGo expandiert: Kryptodienstleister kommt in die Schweiz und nach Deutschland
Entschliesst sich Tesla nach der Kursexpolsion zu einem Aktiensplit?
SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Nach Googles Zahlen: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Android?
SPD und Linke verzeichnen nach Thüringen sprunghaften Mitgliederanstieg
Darum verzeichnet der Eurokurs ein Viermonatstief - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Vor dem Wochenende konnte der heimische Markt zulegen und erreichte zeitweise ein neues Rekordhoch. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich zum Schluss wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Freitag ohne grössere Ausschläge. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;