General Mills, Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $303.1 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $625.6 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, General Mills, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $342.5 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.5% to $4.43 billion from $4.84 billion last year.

General Mills, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $303.1 Mln. vs. $625.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $4.43 Bln vs. $4.84 Bln last year.