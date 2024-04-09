Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Zug Estate b Aktie [Valor: 14805212 / ISIN: CH0148052126]
General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

Zug Estate b
1860.00 CHF -0.80%
Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Real Estate
General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

09.04.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Press release 
Zug, 9 April 2024

Today, the 12th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd was held at the Theater Casino Zug, attended by 214 shareholders. A total of 80.2% of the voting share capital was represented. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. 

The General Meeting of Shareholders decided to distribute a total of CHF 22.4 million to shareholders for the 2023 financial year. The ordinary gross dividend (subject to withholding tax) is CHF 4.40 per series A registered share and CHF 44.00 per series B registered share. After payment of Swiss withholding tax of 35%, this results in a net dividend of CHF 2.86 per series A registered share and CHF 28.60 per series B registered share. Payment of the net dividend will take place as of Monday, 15 April 2024 (payment date). 

All members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election were confirmed for a further term of one year. Beat Schwab was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Johannes Stöckli and Annelies Häcki Buhofer were re-elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee. In a consultative vote, the General Meeting of Shareholders expressed its agreement with the remuneration report and approved the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and Group management. The shareholders elected KPMG Ltd, Zug, as the auditors for the 2024 financial year for the first time. 

The 13th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd will be held on 10 April 2025.

Important dates:

15 April 2024 | Distribution to shareholders (payment date)
22 August 2024 | Publication of 2024 half-year report
27 August 2024 | Sustainability Forum

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Stillhart, CEO
Mirko Käppeli, CFO

T +41 41 729 10 10, ir@zugestates.ch

About Zug Estates
The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on central sites that are suitable for a wide range of uses and allow sustainable development. The real estate portfolio is composed mainly of the two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the leading business hotels Park Hotel Zug and City Garden and a comprehensive range of restaurants. The total value of the portfolio as of 31 December 2023 was CHF 1.83 billion. Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich (ticker symbol: ZUGN, securities number: 14 805 212).

Zug Estates Holding AG | Baarerstrasse 18 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch


News Source: Zug Estates Holding AG

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Zug Estates Holding AG
Industriestrasse 12
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 10 10
E-mail: ir@zugestates.ch
Internet: www.zugestates.ch
ISIN: CH0148052126, CH0148052118
Valor: A1J0M6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1876837

 
End of News EQS News Service

1876837  09.04.2024 CET/CEST

