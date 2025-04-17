Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.04.2025 18:30:23

General Meeting approves all proposals

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
General Meeting approves all proposals

17.04.2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Media information

Media information (PDF)

  • Approval of the 2024 Annual Report and Sustainability Report 
  • Distribution of CHF 3.30 per share
  • Re-election of all members of the Board of Directors
  • Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Board

Basel, 17 April 2025 – At today's Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in Niederhasli, those shareholders that were present, together with the independent proxy holder, represented a total of 93.61% of the voting shares entered in the share register.

The General Meeting approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 3.30 gross per entitled share, divided into an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.30 per share and a withholding tax–free payout from capital contribution reserves of CHF 3.00 per share. Payment will be made on 25 April 2025 (ex-date: 23 April 2025).

The shareholders also re-appointed Dr Felix Grisard, Salome Grisard Varnholt, Dr Jvo Grundler, Balz Halter, Anja Meyer and Micha Blattmann, who were standing for re-election to the Board of Directors. Dr Felix Grisard was re-elected as President and Balz Halter as Vice President of the Board of Directors. The Compensation Committee is made up of Salome Grisard Varnholt, Balz Halter and Anja Meyer. 

The General Meeting approved the total compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board in 2025, and approved the 2024 Compensation Report in a consultative vote, as well as the 2024 Sustainability Report of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in a binding vote.

   
Contact  
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail		 Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
www.hiag.com		  
   
Company calendar  
18 August 2025 Publication of 2025 Half-Year Report
3 March 2026 Publication of 2025 Annual Report & 2025 Sustainability Report
23 April 2026 General Meeting


About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with an investment property portfolio worth a total of CHF 2.0 billion. The property portfolio comprises 41 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as attractive residential properties in the growth regions of German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The outstanding development pipeline allows for continuous and sustainable growth over the coming years. HIAG generates stable rental income with its in-house property management, and creates holistic living spaces of the future for people and companies with potential for value appreciation in the long term through active portfolio management and project development on its sites.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2120604

 
End of News EQS News Service

2120604  17.04.2025 CET/CEST

