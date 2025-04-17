General Meeting approves all proposals

Approval of the 2024 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

Distribution of CHF 3.30 per share

Re-election of all members of the Board of Directors

Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Board

Basel, 17 April 2025 – At today's Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in Niederhasli, those shareholders that were present, together with the independent proxy holder, represented a total of 93.61% of the voting shares entered in the share register.

The General Meeting approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 3.30 gross per entitled share, divided into an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.30 per share and a withholding tax–free payout from capital contribution reserves of CHF 3.00 per share. Payment will be made on 25 April 2025 (ex-date: 23 April 2025).

The shareholders also re-appointed Dr Felix Grisard, Salome Grisard Varnholt, Dr Jvo Grundler, Balz Halter, Anja Meyer and Micha Blattmann, who were standing for re-election to the Board of Directors. Dr Felix Grisard was re-elected as President and Balz Halter as Vice President of the Board of Directors. The Compensation Committee is made up of Salome Grisard Varnholt, Balz Halter and Anja Meyer.

The General Meeting approved the total compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board in 2025, and approved the 2024 Compensation Report in a consultative vote, as well as the 2024 Sustainability Report of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in a binding vote.