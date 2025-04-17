|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
17.04.2025 18:30:23
General Meeting approves all proposals
|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
Media information
Basel, 17 April 2025 – At today's Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in Niederhasli, those shareholders that were present, together with the independent proxy holder, represented a total of 93.61% of the voting shares entered in the share register.
The General Meeting approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 3.30 gross per entitled share, divided into an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.30 per share and a withholding tax–free payout from capital contribution reserves of CHF 3.00 per share. Payment will be made on 25 April 2025 (ex-date: 23 April 2025).
The shareholders also re-appointed Dr Felix Grisard, Salome Grisard Varnholt, Dr Jvo Grundler, Balz Halter, Anja Meyer and Micha Blattmann, who were standing for re-election to the Board of Directors. Dr Felix Grisard was re-elected as President and Balz Halter as Vice President of the Board of Directors. The Compensation Committee is made up of Salome Grisard Varnholt, Balz Halter and Anja Meyer.
The General Meeting approved the total compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board in 2025, and approved the 2024 Compensation Report in a consultative vote, as well as the 2024 Sustainability Report of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in a binding vote.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|Aeschenplatz 7
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 606 55 00
|Internet:
|www.hiag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239518779
|Valor:
|A113S6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2120604
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2120604 17.04.2025 CET/CEST