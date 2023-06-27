Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'143 0.0%  SPI 14'659 0.0%  Dow 33'927 0.6%  DAX 15'847 0.2%  Euro 0.9794 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'305 0.6%  Gold 1'914 -0.5%  Bitcoin 27'429 1.1%  Dollar 0.8936 0.0%  Öl 72.5 -2.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Trotz Konjunktursorgen: Wells Fargo sieht für 2023 starken US-Dollar
EU-Kryptoregulierung: MiCA-Verordnung in Amtsblatt veröffentlicht
Warren Buffett verkauft BYD-Aktien: Berkshire Hathaway-Beteiligung nun unter 9 Prozent
Robo-Advisor im Test: Jetzt Anbieter mit den aktuellsten Performancedaten vergleichen
Starinvestor Ray Dalio warnt vor grosser Schuldenkrise in den USA - Wie sich Anleger positionieren sollten
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343BACHEM117649372DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405ABB1222171Sika41879292
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
General Dynamics Aktie [Valor: 933035 / ISIN: US3695501086]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.06.2023 00:40:00

General Dynamics Land Systems awarded $769 million to advance to next phase of OMFV competition

General Dynamics
206.90 CHF -2.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today that it has been selected by the U.S. Army to advance to the detailed design and prototype build and test phases of the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle competition.

Formerly known as the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), the XM30 is the Army's next generation infantry fighting vehicle developmental program that will replace the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. The U.S. Army Contracting Command awarded General Dynamics Land Systems $768.7 million firm-fixed-price contract for Phase III and IV detailed design and prototype build and testing.

"We are proud that our years of innovation, research, development and investment have led to this next-generation XM30 solution for the Army," said Gordon Stein, vice president and general manager of U.S. operations at General Dynamics Land Systems. "Our highly affordable XM30 development approach maximizes performance to the Army's requirements, and delivers a vehicle that is purpose-built for the mission."

"Our XM30 was designed from its inception in our digital engineering environment, allowing efficient and agile integration of transformative capabilities on a platform that embodies the Army's vision for the Ground Combat Systems Common Infrastructure Architecture (GCIA)," said Stein.

About General Dynamics Land Systems
General Dynamics Land Systems provides innovative design, engineering, technology, production and full life-cycle support for land combat vehicles around the globe. The company's extensive experience, customer-first focus and seasoned supply chain network provide unmatched capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies. More information about General Dynamics Land Systems is available at www.gdls.com.

About General Dynamics
General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-land-systems-awarded-769-million-to-advance-to-next-phase-of-omfv-competition-301865083.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Land Systems

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.