SMI 10’488 0.0%  SPI 12’991 0.0%  Dow 29’867 -0.6%  DAX 13’290 0.0%  Euro 1.0821 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’512 0.1%  Gold 1’811 0.2%  Bitcoin 17’287 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9087 -0.3%  Öl 48.3 0.8% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
25.11.2020 18:05:00

General Dynamics Information Technology Awarded $241 Million Multi-Cloud Contract by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today it has been awarded a new contract by the Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide cloud services and software tools. The Cloud Products and Tool (CPT) task order holds a total estimated value of $241 million, on a one-year base period with three one-year options.

GDIT announced today it has been awarded a new contract by the Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide cloud services and software tools.

GDIT will procure cloud services and implement a mature multi-cloud environment designed to deliver critical healthcare services to tens of millions of Americans through applications such as Medicare.gov and Healthcare.gov. CMS operates one of the largest public clouds in the federal government, and the new instances procured under CPT will include Amazon Web Services public cloud and GovCloud, and Microsoft Azure Government.

"We look forward to continuing our 40-year partnership with CMS and providing innovative and cost efficient delivery of cloud services," said GDIT president, Amy Gilliland.

Through CPT, GDIT will deliver increased value to CMS by accelerating the procurement and implementation of cloud services, professional services, cloud training, tools and software, in addition to simplifying the financial management of cloud assets.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-information-technology-awarded-241-million-multi-cloud-contract-by-centers-for-medicare-and-medicaid-services-301180687.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 480.50
1.37 %
Part Grp Hldg 955.20
0.97 %
Novartis 80.98
0.88 %
Nestle 101.94
0.16 %
Zurich Insur Gr 377.90
0.03 %
CS Group 11.76
-0.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 411.80
-1.01 %
UBS Group 13.25
-1.12 %
Swiss Re 84.60
-1.12 %
Sika 225.70
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:09
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
15:05
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:51
SMI wartet auf den Befreiungsschlag
24.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG
24.11.20
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV
24.11.20
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:19
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
mehr
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé verkauft Yinlu an chinesische Food Wise - Nestlè-Aktie unbewegt
Relief-Kandidat RLF-100 zeigt gute Resultate in Corona-Nachbehandlung - Relief-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
Musk: Tesla-Werk bei Berlin wird weltgrösste Batteriefabrik - Tesla-Aktie schliesst mit neuem Rekord
CS-Aktie in Grün: Credit Suisse mit Wertberichtigung - Aktien und Schwellenländeranleihen im Fokus
Novartis-Aktie etwas stärker: Novartis setzt auf die eigene Pipeline und lanciert Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Sandoz-Stellung betont
US-Börsen schliessen kräftig im Plus - Dow mit neuem Rekord -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig stärker
Wieso der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken zulegt
u-blox-Aktie schiesst nach oben: u-blox sieht Belebung in allen Segmenten und Industrien des Unternehmens
Nach abgeblasenem Ant-IPO: Welche Rolle hat Chinas Präsident dabei gespielt?
Biden als Präsident & Impfstoffhoffnung: Dow Jones-Index knackt erstmals 30'000-Punkte-Marke

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX gab Gewinne letztlich ab -- Asiens Börsen vorrangig stärker
An der Wall Street sind die Vorzeichen unterschiedlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich zur Wochenmitte um die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Aufschläge nicht verteidigen. In Asien waren am Mittwoch vor allem Gewinne beobachtet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit