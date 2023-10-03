General Dynamics Electric Boat Awarded $967 Million Contract Modification for Virginia-Class Submarines

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'763 -0.9%  SPI 14'109 -0.9%  Dow 33'002 -1.3%  DAX 15'085 -1.1%  Euro 0.9643 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'096 -1.0%  Gold 1'823 -0.3%  Bitcoin 25'245 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9214 0.0%  Öl 91.1 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882
Top News
Hohe Cash-Reserven: Diese Titel empfiehlt Goldman Sachs angesichts der schwachen US-Konjunktur
Aus diesen Gründen kann die Performance vieler Öl-Aktien nicht mit den steigenden Ölpreisen mithalten
Deutsche Bank-Experten erwarten regelmässigere Boom-Bust-Zyklen und häufigere Rezessionen
Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich im Minus
Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsende im Minus
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
General Dynamics Aktie [Valor: 933035 / ISIN: US3695501086]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.10.2023 00:30:00

General Dynamics Electric Boat Awarded $967 Million Contract Modification for Virginia-Class Submarines

General Dynamics
193.92 CHF 3.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

GROTON, Conn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today it has been awarded a $967 millioncontract modification from the U.S. Navy for Lead Yard Support and Development and Design efforts for Virginia-class fast-attack submarines.

General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today it has been awarded a $967 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy for Lead Yard Support and Development and Design efforts for Virginia-class fast-attack submarines.

The cost-plus-fixed fee modification to a previously awarded contract totals $967,185,528. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut; McLeansville, North Carolina; Newport News, Virginia; and Newport and Quonset Point, Rhode Island. Work is expected to be completed by October 2024. This contract was awarded on September 29. 2023.

"This contract award supports critical work to further advance the capability and superiority of the Virginia class submarine," said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat. "We are proud to continue our tradition of delivering this state-of the-art platform that ensures the safety of our sailors and their continued dominance in the undersea domain."

Virginia-class submarines are designed for the full range of 21st-century mission requirements, including anti-submarine and surface ship warfare and special operations support.

General Dynamics Electric Boat is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia class and constructs the ships in a teaming arrangement with HII's Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.

General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. Headquartered in Groton, Connecticut, the company employs more than 21,000 people. More information about General Dynamics Electric Boat is available at www.gdeb.com.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

 

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-electric-boat-awarded-967-million-contract-modification-for-virginia-class-submarines-301946389.html

SOURCE General Dynamics

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu General Dynamics Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu General Dynamics Corp.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
In den letzten Monaten ist die Zinsentwicklung stark angestiegen, was sowohl Auswirkungen auf Banken als auch deren Kunden hat. Trotz dieser Zunahme geben viele Banken die gestiegenen Zinsen nur verzögert und oft nur teilweise oder gar nicht an ihre Kunden weiter. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick in die aktuelle Zinslage und welche Lösung, Leonteq für AnlegerInnen parat hält um über einen Zins Index auf CHF, EUR und USD in dem (täglich) Overnight Zins angesammelt werden doch von der Zinsentwicklung partizipieren zu können.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

03.10.23 Süsses Glück und seine Konsequenzen
02.10.23 BNP Paribas - Auf die Trendwende setzen
02.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Aus dem Tritt geraten
29.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Siemens Energy, SolarEdge, Vestas Wind Systems
29.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Entspannungssignale
29.09.23 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp-Aktie gesucht
28.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
28.09.23 Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'234.64 19.83 9VSSMU
Short 11'484.14 13.51 3ZSSMU
Short 11'899.98 8.89 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'763.37 03.10.2023 17:30:13
Long 10'364.25 19.65 5SSMJU
Long 10'118.01 13.68 CVSSMU
Long 9'706.09 8.97 T2SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagnachmittag im Tiefenrausch
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag weit abgeschlagen
Darum neigt der Franken gegenüber Dollar und Euro zu Schwäche - Türkische Lira auf Talfahrt
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Meyer Burger-Investment eingefahren
Anleihen & Dollarstärke im Blick: SMI geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Bärenmodus
Partners Group-Aktie fällt zeitweise unter 1'000 CHF: Partners Group entlässt offenbar über 100 Leute
Dufry-Aktie mit Abgaben: Dufry plant Umbenennung in Avolta
"Das neue Intel": Investor Ron Baron traut Tesla-Aktie eine Verfünffachung zu
Erste Lieferungen gesichtet: Teslas neues Highland-Modell kommt nach Europa
Sika-Aktie leichter: Sika schraubt EBITDA-Margen-Ziel hoch - Organisatorische Neuaufstellung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit