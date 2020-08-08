08.08.2020 19:53:00

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works and Union Reach Agreement

RESTON, Va., Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics announced today that the negotiating teams from Bath Iron Works and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local S6 reached agreement last night on mutually acceptable terms to end the ongoing strike by shipyard workers in Bath, Maine. Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service deputy director Rich Giacolone and IAM International President Robert Martinez helped to facilitate the tentative agreement.

"We are pleased to have reached agreement with our union partners and look forward to getting back to the job of building ships for the U.S. Navy," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "We greatly appreciate the assistance of Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro and AFL-CIO Metal Trades Department President Jimmy Hart for their help in bringing the parties together."

About 4,300 members of the Local S6 have been on strike since June 22. The agreement is subject to ratification vote by the union's members.

General Dynamics, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019.

Nachrichten

