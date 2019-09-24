General Assembly, the Global Leader in Skills-Based Education, Launches in Orlando to Strengthen Local Tech Workforce

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global education provider General Assembly (GA) has today announced its regional expansion into Orlando to provide individuals and businesses in the region with the dynamic digital skills needed to succeed in the 21st-century job market. General Assembly has a track record of training tens of thousands of adults in coding, data science, digital marketing, product management, user experience (UX) design, and other rapidly growing fields. As technology continues to disrupt traditional business models and transform the world of work, General Assembly will work with employers, local government entities, and economic development organizations to strengthen the city's pipeline of skilled workers through skills-based training.

"The path to economic revitalization starts with education, not only in coastal cities like New York or San Francisco but for communities all over the country," said Jake Schwartz, CEO and Co-founder of General Assembly. "Orlando has already done a fantastic job creating a strong pipeline of local talent, a best-in-class business environment, and a recognizable quality of life. Our expansion into Orlando will allow us to enhance this growth and lend a hand in ensuring that every city and community around the country is prepared for the digital skills revolution we are currently seeing in today's job market."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area has been #1 in the U.S. for job growth four years in a row among all metro areas with a population of 1 million or more. As the region continues to attract some of the biggest names in business and create thousands of high-paying, highly technical jobs, General Assembly's Orlando campus will offer events, classes, and workshops to support the educational growth of local talent.

"The world of work is changing in Orlando and in cities across the globe," said Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group, parent of General Assembly. "In order for companies and individuals to succeed in the future, they must embrace lifelong learning through upskilling and reskilling; General Assembly is a pioneer in this approach. Our ambitious expansion plan involves continuously bringing General Assembly's expertise to new markets where there is a clear need, enabling everyone to successfully participate in the future world of work."

Led by General Assembly's distinguished faculty of real-world practitioners, the Orlando campus will officially open its doors in October 2019. In addition to opening enrollment to hundreds of students by the end of the year, GA students and graduates in Orlando will also receive access to its world-class career development services, Fortune 500 hiring partners, and alumni network, which currently sits at over 70,000 strong.

"The tech industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing industries in our region, aligning with our efforts to position Orlando as a future-ready city," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "It is exciting to see General Assembly open its Orlando campus, with a goal of providing educational opportunities to help residents thrive in the careers of the future."

"As a native Central Floridian, and one of the earliest employees of General Assembly, I am thrilled to bring GA's career transformational programs to the region," said Sarah Tilton, General Manager for New Markets at General Assembly. "Orlando has the perfect mix of qualities that make it an ideal site for our newest campus – a dynamic business community, a growing need for tech talent, and innovative local leadership committed to ensuring our community is ready for our digital future"

Acquired by the Adecco Group in 2018, General Assembly has gained access to Adecco Group's enterprise clients, global infrastructure, data, and comprehensive labor market knowledge, furthering its position as a leader in the fast-growing upskilling and reskilling segment. Adecco Group's current solutions portfolio also includes complementary brands such as Adecco Staffing, Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH), Modis, Pontoon, and Vettery.

About General Assembly:

General Assembly is a pioneer in education and career transformation, specializing in today's most in-demand skills. The leading source for training, staffing and career transitions, we foster a flourishing community of professionals pursuing careers they love.

Focusing on the most relevant and in-demand skills across data, design, business, and technology, GA confronts the global skills gap through award-winning, best-in-class instruction and innovative opportunities across diverse communities. GA works with students online and in-person across the globe and partners with top employers to help companies source, assess and transform talent. To learn more, visit https://generalassemb.ly .

About Adecco Group:

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions partner. We provide more than 700,000 people with permanent and flexible employment every day. With more than 34,000 employees in 60 countries, we transform the world of work one job at a time. Our colleagues serve more than 100,000 organizations with the talent, HR services and cutting-edge technology they need to succeed in an ever-changing global economy. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that meets social needs while driving business innovation. Our culture of inclusivity, fairness, and teamwork empowers individuals and organizations, fuels economies, and builds better societies. These values resonate with our employees, who voted us number 5 on the Great Place to Work® - World's Best Workplaces 2018 list. We make the future work for everyone.

The Adecco Group is based in Zurich, Switzerland. Adecco Group AG is registered in Switzerland. The group is powered by ten global brands: Adecco, Adia, Badenoch & Clark, General Assembly, Lee Hecht Harrison, Modis, Pontoon, Spring Professional, YOSS and Vettery. To learn more, visit: https://www.adeccogroup.com/ .

Contact:

Tori McKnight

646-517-1828

tori.mcknight@berlinrosen.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-assembly-the-global-leader-in-skills-based-education-launches-in-orlando-to-strengthen-local-tech-workforce-300924580.html

SOURCE General Assembly (GA)