Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’004 0.4%  SPI 17’150 0.2%  Dow 43’841 1.4%  DAX 22’551 0.0%  Euro 0.9375 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’464 -0.2%  Gold 2’859 -0.7%  Bitcoin 75’910 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9027 0.0%  Öl 73.2 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
NVIDIA revolutioniert die Welt: In diesen Bereichen wird die Technologie des KI-Giganten eingesetzt
Fed-Schock im Sommer? Experte warnt vor möglicher Erhöhung des US-Leitzins
Michael Burrys Depot-Anpassungen im vierten Quartal 2024: Viele Aktien neu dabei
Ehemaliger Tesla-Fan wird zum Bären: Stürzt die Tesla-Aktie 2025 noch weiter ab?
SNB-Chef Schlegel: Banken müssen Eigenkapitalbasis stärken
Suche...
03.03.2025 02:31:58

Genentech: Phase III Study Shows Xolair More Effective, Fewer Side Effects For Food Allergies

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced new positive data from Stage 2 and Stage 3 of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)-sponsored Phase III OUtMATCH study, which provide further evidence supporting the role of Xolair (omalizumab) for the treatment of one or more food allergies. Stage 2 of the OUtMATCH study showed Xolair was more effective with fewer side effects than multi-allergen oral immunotherapy (OIT) in the first-ever head-to-head trial comparing the two treatment approaches.

Oral immunotherapy (OIT) involves ingesting the food allergen, initially with a very small amount and gradually increasing the amount. The findings were largely driven by the high rates of adverse events leading to study discontinuation in the OIT-treated group.

In addition, preliminary results from Stage 3 of the OUtMATCH study provide early data on introducing allergenic foods into a patient's diet after stopping Xolair.

In the U.S., Genentech and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation work together to develop and co-promote Xolair.

Genentech said Sunday that in the first head-to-head trial comparing Xolair to oral immunotherapy, the study met its primary endpoint showing 36% of food allergy patients treated with Xolair monotherapy could tolerate at least 2,000 mg of peanut protein and two other food allergens without experiencing an allergic reaction, compared to 19% in the OIT group.

After Stage 1 of the OUtMATCH study, which served as the basis for the FDA approval of Xolair for the treatment of food allergies, 117 patients moved on to Stage 2, where they all initially received 8 weeks of open-label Xolair. Patients were then randomized to receive either multi-allergen OIT or placebo OIT while continuing Xolair for another 8 weeks. After that, the OIT group switched to placebo injections for an additional 44 weeks while the other group continued Xolair with placebo OIT.

After the full treatment period, patients were re-challenged with their three study-specific foods (peanut and two other foods from milk, egg, wheat, cashew, hazelnut, and/or walnut). The primary endpoint was tolerance of 2,000 mg or more for all three foods, which was met. Superiority was also demonstrated for numerous secondary endpoints, including tolerating two or more foods. These findings were largely driven by the high rates of AEs in the OIT group. Serious AEs (30.5% for OIT vs. 0% for Xolair), AEs leading to treatment discontinuation (22% vs. 0%) and AEs treated with epinephrine (37.3% vs. 6.9%) were all more common in the OIT group.

Genentech noted that the first 60 patients from Stage 1 of the OUtMATCH study entered a 24-week open-label extension followed by Stage 3, which included dietary consumption of allergenic foods, rescue oral immunotherapy or food avoidance, depending on the results of the final food challenge and patient preferences. Patients were no longer receiving Xolair.

Each of the 60 patients received a treatment plan for each of their three study allergens. Of the 180 treatment plans, 82% (n=148) of initial treatment plans included dietary consumption of allergenic foods. After 12 months of follow-up, many patients were able to introduce allergenic foods in dietary form, although success rates were higher for milk, egg and wheat (61-70%) than for peanuts and tree nuts (38-56%). Success was defined as tolerating a median daily consumption of at least 300 mg of allergenic protein.

The study found that reduced consumption of allergenic foods appeared to be related to symptoms and other factors (such as taste and aversion), with no clear predictors of dietary consumption success. Many patients returned to avoidance due to AEs and other factors. AEs included anaphylaxis, epinephrine use and two cases of eosinophilic esophagitis possibly related to dietary consumption.

Stage 3 is ongoing and study investigators are continuing to analyze data from additional patients who completed Stage 2 and then entered Stage 3.

On February 16, 2024, the FDA approved Xolair for the reduction of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that may occur with accidental exposure to one or more foods in adult and pediatric patients aged 1 year and older with IgE-mediated food allergy.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

28.02.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla
28.02.25 The 30-Second Rule: TMAC’s Role in Reducing Execution Costs for Traders
28.02.25 Marktüberblick: Aixtron unter Druck
28.02.25 Rekordfahrt fürs Erste beendet
28.02.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Beginn einer Korrektur?
27.02.25 Logo WHS NVIDIA Aktie: Nvidia dominiert den KI-Markt. Jetzt einsteigen? Quartalszahlen & Aktienperspektive.
27.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Moncler SpA
27.02.25 Volkswagen lässt den Verbrenner länger laufen
26.02.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’562.20 18.85 B0CSEU
Short 13’858.19 13.14 1CUBSU
Short 14’394.25 8.47 U9VBSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’004.48 28.02.2025 17:30:18
Long 12’462.62 19.56 BKOSXU
Long 12’185.58 13.84 BIUS1U
Long 11’670.20 8.97 BCLS7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 9: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Super Micro Computer Expects Q2 Profit To Be Flat
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert schlussendlich
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Performance der Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Main Street Capital Corp. Q4 Profit Misses Estimates
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SMI verliert zum Start des Dienstagshandels
SNB-Chef: Bitcoin erfüllt nicht die Kriterien für Währungsreserven
Fortinet, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Top-Rankings

Februar 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Februar 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Februar 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Februar 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Februar 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump-Aussagen zu Ukraine und Zöllen im Blick: SMI geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Wall Street schliesst weit im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel tiefrot

Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende leicht im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex stabil ins Wochenende ging. Die US-Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss volatil, setzten sich dann aber nach oben ab. Am Freitag zeigten sich die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost tiefrot.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten