Genel Energy Aktie
27.03.2023 08:00:07

Genel Energy PLC: Update on Kurdistan pipeline exports

Genel Energy
1.30 CHF 0.00%
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Update on Kurdistan pipeline exports

27-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

27 March 2023

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Update on Kurdistan pipeline exports

 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') has been informed by the Kurdistan Pipeline Company that the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline has been shut-in. The Company understands this shut-in has been requested by the Republic of Turkiye. Public statements made by both the Federal Iraq Ministry of Oil (MoO) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) lead Genel to believe the shut-in will be temporary, and Genel continues to produce oil into storage facilities.

 

This follows the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris ruling in favour of Iraq in the long running arbitration case against Turkiye concerning the Iraqi-Turkish pipeline agreement signed in 1973.

 

  • The MoO has stated that, it will discuss the mechanisms of exporting Iraqi oil through the Turkish Port of Ceyhan with the concerned authorities in the [Kurdistan] region and with the Turkish authorities, and that it is in the interest of the Ministry to export the full quantities allocated from all oil fields, including the [Kurdistan] region, with the aim of maximising financial revenues, to supplement the federal budget.
  • The KRGs Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) issued a statement noting that in relation to the budget, and regarding oil exports, there was an initial agreement and a good understanding under the umbrella of the constitution and the constitutional rights and entitlements of the Kurdistan Region.
  • The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, stated that the KRGs recent understandings with Baghdad have laid the groundwork for us to overcome the arbitration ruling. He also noted that a delegation from the KRG was in Baghdad yesterday to build on the goodwill of our discussions.

 

Genel welcomes the statements from both the MoO and MNR, and the comments from both regarding ongoing facilitation of exports from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

 

Genel also notes the references to the draft three-year federal budget approved by the Iraqi Cabinet earlier this month, to be submitted to the Iraqi Parliament for final approval, which includes a mechanism to ensure ongoing exports of 400,000 bopd of Kurdistan production in return for federal budget transfers. The budget was agreed at the same time that Iraq completed a budget transfer of 400 billion dinar (c.$275 million) to the KRG.

 

The Company will update the market when required.

 

-ends-

 

For more information please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

Vigo Consulting

Patrick dAncona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 232564
EQS News ID: 1592407

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

