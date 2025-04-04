|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
04.04.2025 17:40:38
Genel Energy PLC: Update on arbitration regarding the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs / Recoverable Costs Award
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
4 April 2025
Genel Energy plc
Update on arbitration regarding the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs / Recoverable Costs Award
Genel Energy plc (‘Genel’) announces that it has today received from the Tribunal a copy of the Final Award on Costs ordering the Genel subsidiary, Genel Energy Miran Bina Bawi Limited (‘GEMBBL’), to pay recoverable costs incurred by the Kurdistan Regional Government (“KRG”) pursuant to the LCIA Rules and Arbitration Act (1996) in respect of the London Court of International Arbitration claim brought by the KRG in December 2021 against GEMBBL.
The Tribunal has ordered that:
GEMBBL notes that this sum is less than the sum of approximately $36 million originally claimed by the KRG, which Genel disclosed in its January 2025 Trading Update.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|381259
|EQS News ID:
|2112100
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
