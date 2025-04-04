Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.04.2025 17:40:38

Genel Energy PLC: Update on arbitration regarding the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs / Recoverable Costs Award

Genel Energy
0.60 CHF -8.52%
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Update on arbitration regarding the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs / Recoverable Costs Award

04-Apr-2025 / 16:40 GMT/BST

4 April 2025

  

 

Genel Energy plc

Update on arbitration regarding the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs / Recoverable Costs Award

 

Genel Energy plc (‘Genel’) announces that it has today received from the Tribunal a copy of the Final Award on Costs ordering the Genel subsidiary, Genel Energy Miran Bina Bawi Limited (‘GEMBBL’), to pay recoverable costs incurred by the Kurdistan Regional Government (“KRG”) pursuant to the LCIA Rules and Arbitration Act (1996) in respect of the London Court of International Arbitration claim brought by the KRG in December 2021 against GEMBBL.

 

The Tribunal has ordered that:

  1. GEMBBL should pay to the KRG the sum of US$26,868,905.29 for its recoverable costs;
  2. plus post-Award interest at a rate of the one-month US Dollar LIBOR (or SOFR, where LIBOR is unavailable) plus 2% (compounded monthly) from the date of the Final Award.

 

GEMBBL notes that this sum is less than the sum of approximately $36 million originally claimed by the KRG, which Genel disclosed in its January 2025 Trading Update.

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy

Luke Clements

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d’Ancona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 381259
EQS News ID: 2112100

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

