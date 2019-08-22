Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

22 August 2019
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Genel Energy plc (the 'Company')
Transaction in Own Shares
Genel Energy plc announces that on 22 August 2019 it has purchased a total of 123,807 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme announced on 25 June 2019.
|
Volume weighted average price per share
|
184.8974 pence
|
Highest price Per Share
|
185.0000 pence
|
Lowest price Per Share
|
184.0000 pence
The Company currently intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares.
Following this purchase, Genel Energy plc holds 2,091,186 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 278,157,012 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
Aggregated Information
|
Exchange venue
|
Volume weighted average price
|
Aggregated volume
|
XLON
|
184.8993
|
116212
|
AQXE
|
185.0000
|
3466
|
BATE
|
185.0000
|
2437
|
CHIX
|
184.4130
|
1692
Transaction Details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades executed on behalf of the Company by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited is set out below:
|
Price (pence)
|
Date
|
Time
|
Quantity
|
Exchange Venue
|
Trade ID
|
184
|
22/08/2019
|
09:29:23
|
131
|
XLON
|
00051521296TRLO0
|
184
|
22/08/2019
|
09:29:23
|
104
|
XLON
|
00051521297TRLO0
|
184.2
|
22/08/2019
|
10:33:44
|
780
|
XLON
|
00051523517TRLO0
|
184.2
|
22/08/2019
|
10:33:44
|
39
|
XLON
|
00051523518TRLO0
|
184.2
|
22/08/2019
|
10:35:32
|
292
|
XLON
|
00051523598TRLO0
|
184.2
|
22/08/2019
|
10:36:00
|
723
|
XLON
|
00051523623TRLO0
|
184.2
|
22/08/2019
|
10:36:00
|
94
|
XLON
|
00051523624TRLO0
|
184.2
|
22/08/2019
|
10:36:00
|
1790
|
XLON
|
00051523625TRLO0
|
184.2
|
22/08/2019
|
10:36:00
|
10
|
XLON
|
00051523626TRLO0
|
184.4
|
22/08/2019
|
09:36:08
|
985
|
XLON
|
00051521453TRLO0
|
184.4
|
22/08/2019
|
09:36:08
|
957
|
XLON
|
00051521454TRLO0
|
184.4
|
22/08/2019
|
09:48:49
|
145
|
XLON
|
00051521840TRLO0
|
184.4
|
22/08/2019
|
09:48:49
|
1750
|
XLON
|
00051521841TRLO0
|
184.4
|
22/08/2019
|
10:22:56
|
435
|
XLON
|
00051523004TRLO0
|
184.4
|
22/08/2019
|
10:25:23
|
1280
|
XLON
|
00051523137TRLO0
|
184.4
|
22/08/2019
|
10:25:23
|
279
|
XLON
|
00051523138TRLO0
|
184.4
|
22/08/2019
|
10:50:58
|
55
|
XLON
|
00051523942TRLO0
|
184.4
|
22/08/2019
|
10:50:58
|
1333
|
CHIX
|
00051523943TRLO0
|
184.4
|
22/08/2019
|
10:50:58
|
304
|
CHIX
|
00051523944TRLO0
|
184.6
|
22/08/2019
|
10:21:01
|
1829
|
XLON
|
00051522944TRLO0
|
184.6
|
22/08/2019
|
14:47:40
|
2169
|
XLON
|
00051530310TRLO0
|
184.8
|
22/08/2019
|
09:49:01
|
1500
|
XLON
|
00051521844TRLO0
|
184.8
|
22/08/2019
|
09:49:01
|
352
|
XLON
|
00051521845TRLO0
|
184.8
|
22/08/2019
|
09:56:06
|
55
|
CHIX
|
00051521918TRLO0
|
184.8
|
22/08/2019
|
10:16:20
|
1928
|
XLON
|
00051522751TRLO0
|
184.8
|
22/08/2019
|
10:51:44
|
1500
|
XLON
|
00051523959TRLO0
|
184.8
|
22/08/2019
|
10:51:44
|
338
|
XLON
|
00051523960TRLO0
|
184.8
|
22/08/2019
|
14:47:39
|
911
|
XLON
|
00051530298TRLO0
|
184.8
|
22/08/2019
|
14:47:39
|
3532
|
XLON
|
00051530299TRLO0
|
184.8
|
22/08/2019
|
14:47:39
|
1387
|
XLON
|
00051530300TRLO0
|
184.8
|
22/08/2019
|
14:52:15
|
394
|
XLON
|
00051530445TRLO0
|
184.8
|
22/08/2019
|
14:52:15
|
1000
|
XLON
|
00051530446TRLO0
|
184.8
|
22/08/2019
|
14:52:15
|
349
|
XLON
|
00051530447TRLO0
|
184.8
|
22/08/2019
|
15:30:17
|
3586
|
XLON
|
00051532244TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
09:36:31
|
950
|
XLON
|
00051521474TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
09:36:31
|
887
|
XLON
|
00051521475TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
09:42:56
|
2494
|
XLON
|
00051521723TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
09:56:11
|
1723
|
XLON
|
00051521921TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
09:56:11
|
406
|
XLON
|
00051521922TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
09:56:11
|
530
|
AQXE
|
00051521923TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
10:03:59
|
1380
|
XLON
|
00051522102TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
10:05:26
|
1024
|
XLON
|
00051522129TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
10:15:30
|
3781
|
XLON
|
00051522734TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
11:01:49
|
1815
|
XLON
|
00051524124TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
11:36:56
|
280
|
XLON
|
00051524930TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
11:37:47
|
1000
|
XLON
|
00051524961TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
11:37:47
|
639
|
XLON
|
00051524962TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
11:37:47
|
3451
|
XLON
|
00051524963TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
11:37:47
|
2166
|
XLON
|
00051524964TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
11:37:47
|
2394
|
XLON
|
00051524965TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
11:37:48
|
1134
|
XLON
|
00051524971TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
11:37:48
|
2157
|
XLON
|
00051524972TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
11:37:49
|
1444
|
AQXE
|
00051524975TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
11:37:51
|
439
|
AQXE
|
00051524977TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
11:37:51
|
1053
|
AQXE
|
00051524978TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
12:02:23
|
89
|
XLON
|
00051525710TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
12:02:23
|
42
|
XLON
|
00051525711TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
12:02:23
|
24
|
XLON
|
00051525712TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
12:02:23
|
32
|
XLON
|
00051525713TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
12:02:23
|
2
|
XLON
|
00051525718TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
12:02:23
|
35
|
XLON
|
00051525719TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:22:22
|
2544
|
XLON
|
00051528562TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:22:22
|
4585
|
XLON
|
00051528563TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:22:22
|
3121
|
XLON
|
00051528564TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:22:22
|
2438
|
XLON
|
00051528565TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:22:22
|
1905
|
XLON
|
00051528570TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:47:39
|
183
|
XLON
|
00051530292TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:47:39
|
11525
|
XLON
|
00051530293TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:47:39
|
1792
|
XLON
|
00051530294TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:47:39
|
88
|
XLON
|
00051530295TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:47:39
|
4376
|
XLON
|
00051530296TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:47:39
|
2437
|
BATE
|
00051530297TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:47:47
|
372
|
XLON
|
00051530312TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:47:47
|
1403
|
XLON
|
00051530313TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:50:09
|
474
|
XLON
|
00051530373TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:50:09
|
462
|
XLON
|
00051530374TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:50:09
|
711
|
XLON
|
00051530375TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:50:09
|
23
|
XLON
|
00051530376TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
14:50:09
|
43
|
XLON
|
00051530377TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
15:29:53
|
108
|
XLON
|
00051532209TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
15:30:14
|
3136
|
XLON
|
00051532232TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
15:30:14
|
4352
|
XLON
|
00051532233TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
15:30:14
|
3636
|
XLON
|
00051532234TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
15:30:14
|
1816
|
XLON
|
00051532235TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
15:30:14
|
1876
|
XLON
|
00051532236TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
15:30:14
|
4757
|
XLON
|
00051532237TRLO0
|
185
|
22/08/2019
|
15:34:35
|
1957
|
XLON
|
00051532437TRLO0
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
|
Genel Energy
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications
|
+44 20 7659 5100
|
|
|
Vigo Communications
Patrick d'Ancona
|
+44 20 7830 9700
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.