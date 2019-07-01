1 July 2019

Genel Energy plc

Total Voting Rights

Notification of total voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules provision 5.6.1R.

Genel Energy plc's share capital consists of 279,470,069 ordinary shares of 0.10p each in issue plus ordinary shares held in treasury of 778,129.

The above figure of 279,470,069 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Genel Energy plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

