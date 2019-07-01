<
01.07.2019 12:30:02

Genel Energy PLC: Total Voting Rights

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Total Voting Rights

01-Jul-2019 / 11:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1 July 2019

Genel Energy plc

  

Total Voting Rights

 

Notification of total voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules provision 5.6.1R.

 

Genel Energy plc's share capital consists of 279,470,069 ordinary shares of 0.10p each in issue plus ordinary shares held in treasury of 778,129.

 

The above figure of 279,470,069 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Genel Energy plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

-ends-

 

 For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Communications

Patrick d'Ancona 

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

 

 

 
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 11881
EQS News ID: 833827

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

