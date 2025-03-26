|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
26.03.2025 15:24:26
Genel Energy PLC: Successful placement of new unsecured bonds
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
26 March 2025
Genel Energy plc
Successful placement of new unsecured bonds
Genel Energy Plc ('Genel' or ‘the Company’) has completed the private placement of USD 100 million of new five-year senior unsecured bonds with a coupon rate of 11 percent per annum. The bond placement met strong investor demand across international markets and was subscribed to by a wide range of high-quality investors.
Settlement of the bond issue is expected to occur on or about 9 April 2025, subject to customary conditions precedent. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Nordic ABM market and Frankfurt Open Market. Net proceeds from the new bond issue will be used towards refinancing of the existing unsecured bond (ISIN: NO 0010894330) and general corporate purposes.
In connection with the bond placement, the Company has agreed to buy-back existing unsecured bonds and intends to issue a call notice for the remaining bonds at 100 percent of par in connection with settlement of the new bond.
Pareto Securities AS acted as Manager and Bookrunner for the bond issue.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
This announcement includes inside information.
Disclaimer:
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for general publication, release or distribution in the United States or in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|380253
|EQS News ID:
|2106848
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
