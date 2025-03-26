Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’967 -0.4%  SPI 17’171 -0.4%  Dow 42’775 0.4%  DAX 22’932 -0.8%  Euro 0.9535 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’432 -0.8%  Gold 3’018 -0.1%  Bitcoin 76’464 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8839 0.1%  Öl 74.0 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Tesla11448018
Top News
UBS-Aktie steigt: UBS zeigt sich offen für Kompromiss bei Kapitalvorgaben - Millionenstrafe bleibt bestehen
DEUTZ-Aktie im Rallye-Modus - Analysten setzen auf steigende Kurse
Roche-Aktie sinkt: JPMorgan Roche mit "Underweight"
Amazon-Aktie etwas tiefer: Amazon deckt 15 Millionen gefälschte Produkte auf
RWE-Aktie steigt: RWE baut Windkraft aus - Zuschlag für zwei Projekte in Italien
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.03.2025 15:24:26

Genel Energy PLC: Successful placement of new unsecured bonds

Genel Energy
0.81 CHF 1.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Successful placement of new unsecured bonds

26-March-2025 / 14:24 GMT/BST

 

 

 

 

26 March 2025

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Successful placement of new unsecured bonds

 

Genel Energy Plc ('Genel' or ‘the Company’) has completed the private placement of USD 100 million of new five-year senior unsecured bonds with a coupon rate of 11 percent per annum. The bond placement met strong investor demand across international markets and was subscribed to by a wide range of high-quality investors.

 

Settlement of the bond issue is expected to occur on or about 9 April 2025, subject to customary conditions precedent. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Nordic ABM market and Frankfurt Open Market. Net proceeds from the new bond issue will be used towards refinancing of the existing unsecured bond (ISIN: NO 0010894330) and general corporate purposes.

 

In connection with the bond placement, the Company has agreed to buy-back existing unsecured bonds and intends to issue a call notice for the remaining bonds at 100 percent of par in connection with settlement of the new bond.

 

Pareto Securities AS acted as Manager and Bookrunner for the bond issue.

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Luke Clements

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

 

 

This announcement includes inside information.

 

Disclaimer:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

 

This announcement is not for general publication, release or distribution in the United States or in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 380253
EQS News ID: 2106848

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Genel Energy Plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Allison Transmission & Palo Alto Networks mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ TransDigm
✅ Allison Transmission
✅ Palo Alto Networks

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Allison Transmission & Palo Alto Networks mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:27 SG-Marktüberblick: 26.03.2025
09:17 SMI-Anleger weiter auf Richtungssuche
08:29 Solana vs. Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: How Do They Compare?
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Allison Transmission & Palo Alto Networks mit François Bloch
07:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neue Aufwärtsimpulse?
25.03.25 Logo WHS Micron-Aktie im KI-Fieber: Jetzt noch unterbewertet? Q1-Zahlen & Chart-Check
25.03.25 Swiss Life erhöht nach Zahlen Dividende
25.03.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) mit Lock-In auf Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales SA
25.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Sika, Straumann, Swiss Re
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’490.83 19.63 UBSOUU
Short 13’754.23 13.93 JZUBSU
Short 14’289.08 8.81 U9VBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’966.35 26.03.2025 15:27:31
Long 12’407.67 19.20 BD5SNU