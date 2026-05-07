Genel Energy Aktie 13193746 / JE00B55Q3P39
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07.05.2026 14:02:46
Genel Energy PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting 7 May 2026
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
7 May 2026
Genel Energy plc
Results of Annual General Meeting 7 May 2026
The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 7 May 2026 and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. All resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The number of ordinary shares of £0.10p each in the Company in issue on 5 May 2026 (the voting record date) was 279,402,863 and each share attracted one vote.
The results of the poll on each resolution were as follows:
The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 11 and 12) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|426779
|EQS News ID:
|2323314
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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