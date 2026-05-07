7 May 2026

Genel Energy plc

Results of Annual General Meeting 7 May 2026

The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 7 May 2026 and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. All resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The number of ordinary shares of £0.10p each in the Company in issue on 5 May 2026 (the voting record date) was 279,402,863 and each share attracted one vote.

The results of the poll on each resolution were as follows:

Resolutions For % Against % Total votes Votes withheld To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025 127,626,150 99.96% 55,565 0.04% 127,681,715 21,360,762 To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2025 124,759,026 97.61% 3,059,360 2.39% 127,818,386 21,224,091 To elect Dr Patrick Allman-Ward as a Non - Executive Director 126,639,303 99.59% 516,143 0.41% 127,155,446 21,887,031 To re-elect Mr Paul Weir as an Executive Director 147,755,300 99.17% 1,234,815 0.83% 148,990,115 52,362 To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a Non-Executive Director 125,789,014 98.45% 1,986,518 1.55% 127,775,532 21,266,945 To re-elect Ms Canan Ediboglu as Non-Executive Director 126,970,452 99.37% 805,080 0.63% 127,775,532 21,266,945 To re-elect Mr Yetik K. Mert as a Non-Executive Director 125,789,094 98.45% 1,986,438 1.55% 127,775,532 21,266,945 To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Company’s auditor 127,527,382 99.77% 288,634 0.23% 127,816,016 21,226,461 To authorise the Directors to set the Auditor’s fees 127,597,923 99.83% 217,927 0.17% 127,815,850 21,226,627 To give the Company limited authority to make political donations and expenditure 126,630,681 99.56% 558,395 0.44% 127,189,076 21,853,401 To authorise the Company to purchase its Ordinary Shares 126,883,089 99.76% 308,295 0.24% 127,191,384 21,851,093 To permit the Company to hold general meetings, other than an AGM, on not less than 14 clear days’ notice 127,645,144 99.88% 150,069 0.12% 127,795,213 21,247,264

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 11 and 12) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

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For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy Luke Clements +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Communications Patrick d’Ancona +44 20 7830 9700

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com