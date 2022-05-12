Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Genel Energy Aktie [Valor: 13193746 / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39]
12.05.2022 13:48:54

Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM

12-May-2022 / 12:48 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12 May 2022

  

Genel Energy plc

  

Results of Annual General Meeting 12 May 2022

 

The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 12 May 2022 and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of £0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 278,436,192 and each share attracted one vote.

 

Resolution 12 to re-elect Nazli K. Williams was withdrawn prior to the meeting.

The results were as follows:

Resolutions

For

%

Against

%

Withheld

Total lodged
  1. To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021

211,120,476

100.00%

0

0.00%

303,433

211,120,476
  1. To declare a final distribution of 12 US cents per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2021

211,423,909

100.00%

0

0.00%

0

211,423,909
  1. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2021

211,269,755

99.94%

133,909

0.06%

20,245

211,403,664
  1. To re-elect Mr David McManus as a NonExecutive Director

163,024,465

77.11%

48,380,112

22.89%

19,332

211,404,577
  1. To re-elect Dr Bill Higgs as an Executive Director

95,126,814

45.00%

116,277,763

55.00%

19,332

211,404,577
  1. To re-elect Sir Michael Fallon as a NonExecutive Director

189,786,334

89.77%

21,632,686

10.23%

4,889

211,419,020
  1. To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a Non-Executive Director

190,039,331

89.89%

21,365,246

10.11%

19,332

211,404,577
  1. To re-elect Mr Tim Bushall as a Non-Executive Director

94,806,286

44.85%

116,598,291

55.15%

19,332

211,404,577
  1. To elect Ms Canan Ediboglu as Non-Executive Director

210,883,422

99.75%

535,598

0.25%

4,889

211,419,020
  1. To re-elect Mr Hassan Gozal as a Non-Executive Director

93,200,935

44.09%

118,202,642

55.91%

20,332

211,403,577
  1. To elect Mr Yetik K. Mert as a Non-Executive Director

211,331,600

99.97%

71,977

0.03%

20,332

211,403,577
  1. To appoint BDO LLP as the Companys auditor

 

211,402,641

99.99%

16,943

0.01%

4,325

211,419,584
  1. To authorise the Directors to set the Auditors fees

211,403,995

100.00%

2,000

0.00%

17,914

211,405,995
  1. To give the Company limited authority to make political donations and expenditure

157,859,513

99.91%

144,513

0.09%

53,419,883

158,004,026
  1. To authorise the Company to purchase its Ordinary Shares

148,624,792

70.31%

62,768,302

29.69%

30,815

211,393,094
  1. To permit the Company to hold general meetings, other than an AGM, on not less than 14 clear days notice

211,283,982

99.94%

136,602

0.06%

3,325

211,420,584

 

Bill Higgs, Tim Bushell, and Hassan Gozal did not receive the required 50% majority of votes in favour of election and accordingly have not been reappointed as Directors. The market will be updated in due course once the Board has considered the implications of the vote.

 

The Board of Directors notes that, although resolutions 4 and 16 were passed with the requisite majority, c.77%  and c.70% of votes were cast against respectively. The Board will take note of the voting and engage with shareholders.

 

Following the approval of resolution 2, Genel confirms the payment of a final dividend of 12¢ per share in relation to the 2021 financial year. The final dividend payment timetable is below:

 

  • Ex-dividend date: 14 April 2022
  • Record Date: 19 April 2022
  • Payment Date: 18 May 2022

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 16 and 17) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick dAncona 

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
