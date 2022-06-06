6 June 2022

Genel Energy plc

Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or the Company) announces that all payments have now been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) relating to oil sales during February 2022.

Genels share of those payments is as follows:

(all figures $ million) Payment Tawke 18.0 Tawke override 11.2 Taq Taq 2.1 Sarta 2.6 Receivable recovery 8.5 Total 42.4

Following the receipt of the receivable recovery payment, Genel is now owed $82 million from the KRG for oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 and the suspended override from March to December 2020.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Consulting Patrick dAncona +44 20 7390 0230

