Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’529 -0.2%  SPI 14’802 -0.2%  Dow 32’900 -1.1%  DAX 14’460 -0.2%  Euro 1.0317 0.8%  EStoxx50 3’784 -0.3%  Gold 1’855 0.2%  Bitcoin 29’975 4.1%  Dollar 0.9623 0.0%  Öl 120.3 -0.7% 
1 Aktie gratis
Genel Energy Aktie [Valor: 13193746 / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.06.2022 08:00:11

Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

Genel Energy
1.93 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

06-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

6 June 2022

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or the Company) announces that all payments have now been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) relating to oil sales during February 2022.

 

Genels share of those payments is as follows:

 

(all figures $ million)

Payment

Tawke

18.0

Tawke override

11.2

Taq Taq

2.1

Sarta

2.6

Receivable recovery

8.5

Total

42.4

 

Following the receipt of the receivable recovery payment, Genel is now owed $82 million from the KRG for oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 and the suspended override from March to December 2020.

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick dAncona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.


ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 166198
EQS News ID: 1368647

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1368647&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿