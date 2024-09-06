|
06.09.2024 16:49:43
Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
6 September 2024
Genel Energy plc
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
On 6 September 2024, Yetik K. Mert notified the Company that on 6 September 2024, he purchased 81,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of £0.75495 per share. Yetik K. Mert is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc.
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|345413
|EQS News ID:
|1983617
|
Analysen zu Genel Energy Plc
