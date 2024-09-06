Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.09.2024 16:49:43

Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy
0.81 CHF -3.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

06-Sep-2024 / 15:49 GMT/BST

 

6 September 2024

Genel Energy plc

 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
 

On 6 September 2024, Yetik K. Mert notified the Company that on 6 September 2024, he purchased 81,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of £0.75495 per share.  Yetik K. Mert is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc.

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Yetik K. Mert

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Independent Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

£0.75495 per share

81,000

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

81,000

£61,150.95

 

e)

Date of the transaction

6 September 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Luke Clements

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d’Ancona 

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 345413
EQS News ID: 1983617

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1983617&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

