|
09.09.2022 12:30:03
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
9 September 2022
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Genel Energy plc (the Company)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
On 8 September 2022 Michael Adams exercised options granted to him under the Companys Restricted Share Plan. Following the option exercise sufficient shares were sold to cover tax liabilities and remaining shares have been retained.
The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.
-ends-
For further information please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|187112
|EQS News ID:
|1439271
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plc
|
12:30
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
12:30
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
02.09.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales (EQS Group)
|
01.09.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Update on Tawke PSC (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|Genel Energy PLC : Update on Tawke PSC (Investegate)
|
08.08.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
08.08.22
|Genel Energy PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
Analysen zu Genel Energy Plc
Wie konnte die RealUnit Schweiz AG vom Börsengang an der BX Swiss im letzten November profitieren?
Im Interview mit Matthias Müller, Head of Markets & Services der BX Swiss AG erläutert Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG wie sich die Nachfrage der Investoren aufgrund der Inflation verändert hat und was die RealUnit Schweiz AG besonders auszeichnet.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Leitzinsentscheid der EZB: SMI baut Gewinne aus -- DAX erobert 13'000-Punkte-Marke zurück -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}