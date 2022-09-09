Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Genel Energy Aktie
09.09.2022 12:30:03

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy
1.52 CHF -0.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

09-Sep-2022 / 11:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

9 September 2022

 

 

Genel Energy plc (the Company)

 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
 

On 8 September 2022 Michael Adams exercised options granted to him under the Companys Restricted Share Plan. Following the option exercise sufficient shares were sold to cover tax liabilities and remaining shares have been retained.

 

The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Michael Adams

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Technical Director 

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction
  1. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 7 May 2019 under the restricted share plan
  2. Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance liabilities arising as a result of the option exercise

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price

Volume
  1. Nil

43,625
  1. £28,971.50

21,102

 

d)

Aggregated information

(i) Aggregated volume

     Price

 

(ii) Aggregated volume

     Price

 

 

 

43,625

Nil

 

21,102

£28,971.50

e)

Date of the transaction

8 September 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

 

-ends-

 

 

For further information please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick dAncona

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

 
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 187112
EQS News ID: 1439271

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439271&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

