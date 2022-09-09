|
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
9 September 2022
Genel Energy plc (the Company)
2022 Awards - Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted an award over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 8 September 2022 to Luke Clements as set out below.
The PSP award granted to Luke Clements was made in the form of nil-cost options. Following vesting, shares granted under the PSP are subject to the Companys retention policy under which Executive Committee members are required to retain shares for an additional two years.
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|187111
|EQS News ID:
|1439267
