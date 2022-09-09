Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



09-Sep-2022 / 11:30 GMT/BST

9 September 2022

Genel Energy plc (the Company) 2022 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted an award over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 8 September 2022 to Luke Clements as set out below. The PSP award granted to Luke Clements was made in the form of nil-cost options. Following vesting, shares granted under the PSP are subject to the Companys retention policy under which Executive Committee members are required to retain shares for an additional two years. Name No. of shares subject to PSP Award Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification Luke Clements 52,448 428,429 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Luke Clements 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Companys Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 52,448 Nil e) Date of the transaction 8 September 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -ends- For further information please contact: Genel Energy Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Consulting Patrick dAncona +44 20 7830 9700 Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

