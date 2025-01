GeneDx Appoints Bryan Dechairo As COO

(RTTNews) - GeneDx (WGS), Thursday announced the appointment of Bryan Dechairo as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

In the newly created role, Bryan will report to Katherine Stueland, CEO and President, and will serve on the company's executive leadership team.

As Chief Operating Officer, Bryan will oversee Product & Technology, Operations, Medical Affairs, Innovation, and the Program Management teams at GeneDx.

"Bryan's extensive clinical, technical and operational experience and proven ability to lead scalable transformations will play a pivotal role in helping us execute our strategic vision and accelerate the adoption of genomic insights across healthcare," said Stueland.