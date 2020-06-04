<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.06.2020 09:00:10

Genasys™ Inc. National Emergency Warning System (NEWS) Provides EU Member Nations Complete Emergency Warning Directive Solution

Company to Host Webinar on June 10th to Outline NEWS EU Solution

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that it will host a webinar on June 10, 2020 outlining the Company’s National Emergency Warning System ("NEWS”) solution for the European Emergency Warning directive (EECC, Article 110). The directive mandates all EU member nations implement geo-located national public warning systems by June 2022.

"NEWS empowers emergency services officials to send multi-channel alerts and notifications to help keep residents and visitors safe during crisis situations,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys, Inc. "NEWS requires no opt-in and is deployed directly on mobile carrier networks across location-based SMS and Cell Broadcast channels. Utilizing Genasys' advanced network process and industry-leading speed, throughput and precision, NEWS is unmatched in locating individuals and delivering emergency messages through telecom providers.”

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / FedEx Corp. / United Parcel Service Inc. (B) 54239029 59.00 % 14.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Facebook Inc. / Microsoft Corp. 54239030 59.00 % 13.00 %
Clariant AG / Idorsia AG / Lonza Group N 54239031 55.00 % 12.50 %

Why Genasys NEWS?:

Real Time Situational Awareness
NEWS provides unparalleled situational and geo-spatial data on population density and movements during an incident, while integrating with network feeds to offer active and passive location data and real-time geofencing.

Team Expertise and Experience
With more than 50 years of industry experience, the Genasys engineering team excels in customizing deployments, developing new feature sets, and solving challenges dynamically. Rather than using disparate acquisitions to cobble together product offerings, Genasys systems are fully integrated and ready to deploy.

Reliability and Security
The Genasys NEWS platform is cloud based, geo-redundant and end-to-end encrypted.

Privacy
NEWS features top level reliability and security by employing no-single-point-of-failure and geo-redundant architecture. All location data is de-personalized, allowing users to stay safe and informed without giving up their privacy.

To register for the Genasys NEWS EU webinar, go to: eu.genasys.com/resources/news-launch/

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes its National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Personal Safety Service (PSS), Team Safety Management (TSM), LRAD® systems and more.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, other pandemics and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara
Darrow Associates, Inc.
ir@genasys.com

Media Contact
Phillip Bergman
Viewstream
pbergman@viewstream.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu LRAD Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LRAD Corpmehr Analysen

02.07.19 LRAD Outperform Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.20
0.87 %
Roche Hldg G 341.40
0.68 %
Givaudan 3’522.00
0.37 %
Lonza Grp 478.10
0.04 %
Geberit 483.00
-0.06 %
Zurich Insur Gr 338.60
-1.66 %
The Swatch Grp 200.60
-1.91 %
Swiss Life Hldg 362.40
-2.19 %
UBS Group 10.88
-2.60 %
CS Group 9.55
-2.63 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:32
SMI springt über 10.000er-Marke
06:56
Weekly Hits: Nachhaltiges Anlegen – Eine sinnvolle Sache / Twitter – Im Clinch mit Donald Trump / Rohstoffmonitor- Mai 2020
03.06.20
Vontobel: Krisen-Verlierer wieder im Aufschwung?
03.06.20
Verschleiern gelassene europäische Devisen- und Anleihemärkte Unsicherheit? – CME Group
02.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf GAM Holding AG
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.06.20
Schroders: Economic and Strategy Viewpoint - June 2020
29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re steigt bei chinesischem Versicherer ein - Swiss Re-Aktie zieht an
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI legt letztlich deutlich zu -- DAX schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Bitcoin-Kurs steigt über 10'000 US-Dollar - und stürzt wieder ab
Anleger in Kauflaune: Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI schliesst über 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX zum Handelsende mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Handel in Grün
Lufthansa-Aktie gewinnt dennoch kräftig: Lufthansa tief in roten Zahlen - Konzern kündigt massiven Umbau an
Relief-Aktie +11%: Relief Therapeutics startet erste Patientenversuche mit möglichem COVID-Mittel
Anpassungen an der Börse Hongkong: Weshalb die Aktien von Alibaba, Xiaomi & Co. davon profitieren könnten
Credit Suisse-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Grossbankaktien legen mit weiteren zyklischen Werten stark zu
Warum der Euro zu Dollar und Franken anzieht
Grösster Börsengang 2020: Warner Music startet stark an der Börse - Aktie auf Höhenflug

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI startet schwächer -- DAX eröffnet im Minus -- Asiens Börsen auf Richtungssuche
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Donnerstag bergab. An Deutschlands Börsen sind die Vorzeichen rot. In Fernost zeigen sich die Aktienmärkte ohne klaren Trend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB