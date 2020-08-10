10.08.2020 14:43:00

Gen-X Muscle Partners with TruLife Distribution To Fuel Their 2020 Expansion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising star of the health and wellness industry, TruLife Distribution has fostered unprecedented growth for Gen-X Muscle. Gen-X Muscle offers a variety of research-based sports nutrition products to improve athletic performance and muscle-building potential for professional athletes and people who generally want to be healthy and fit. "We were ready to expand our brand across online platforms and major brick-and-mortar outlets across the country. TruLife streamlined that process for us. We sincerely appreciate Brian and his team's commitment to helping our company grow," says founder and CEO George Dorsey.

Gen-X Muscle applies consciousness to every aspect of their business model. In the sports nutrition realm, Gen-X Muscle's supplement line stands out. In addition to powerful formulas designed for pre and post workout supplementation, they also feature several unique, natural product offerings, like Extra Strength Fermented Apple Cider Vinegar Pills and Turmeric Curcumin with Ginger and Bioperine. But Gen-X also brings conscious innovation to well-known sports nutrition supplements with their Whey Isolate Formula with Vitamin D.

George Dorsey says that in his thirty plus years as a professional athlete and fitness entrepreneur, he noticed that the industry was lacking when it came to creating products that specifically addressed the health concerns of African American consumers. Dorsey says vitamin D deficiency is particularly common for African Americans living in the southern United States, and he wanted to ensure that this concern was addressed in his product design and development.

Consciousness also takes shape in Gen-X Muscle's commitment to using their brand and platform to give back. Dorsey and Gen-X emphasize social responsibility by hosting events for the children's charity, Home Of Hope in Buford, Georgia.

Dorsey was looking to enhance his brand's web-based exposure, and his partnership with TruLife has helped propel Gen-X Muscle's e-commerce presence to new heights. TruLife CEO, Brian Gould, has more than two decades of experience in the health and wellness distribution industry, placing brands with some of the largest retailers in the United States. Gould's proven track record of success for his clients has opened doors for Gen-X and put a spotlight on their products.

"We partnered with Brian Gould and TruLife Distribution for three key reasons: knowledge of our brand and industry, responsiveness, and the ability to provide a personal touch. Brian took the initiative to better understand our brand, our products, and how these aspects of Gen-X Muscle fit into an existing sea of sports nutrition companies and products," says Dorsey.

But Gould says Gen-X makes his job easy, "Gen-X is a great company, it's a joy to work with an established brand with such a strong mission. Retailers are excited to add them to their lineup. We were quite pleased with the buyer feedback at the recent Healthy Living, Vitamin & Nutrition ECRM program." Gould says his partnership with Gen-X has been mutually beneficial, since well-researched, effective products are always top sellers, he's happy to be able to help them expand and reach more customers.

"The customer response to their products has also been fantastic," says Gould. "This brand was ready to go, we just had to provide exposure to a larger retail audience and were confident that the products would speak for themselves."

Gen-X Muscle products are now available through their company website as well as Amazon, Walmart, Rakuten, and many more, with plans to continue their expansion throughout 2020.

Contact: George Dorsey
678-636-9495
info@genxmuscle.com
GenXMuscle.com

Please direct inquiries to:
Jaclin Orsher
(954) 679-2267
2449343@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gen-x-muscle-partners-with-trulife-distribution-to-fuel-their-2020-expansion-301108691.html

SOURCE Gen-X Muscle

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 10.20
2.50 %
Swiss Re 71.64
2.05 %
Zurich Insur Gr 349.80
1.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 340.20
1.46 %
UBS Group 11.17
1.41 %
Sika 205.30
0.15 %
SGS 2’400.00
0.13 %
Lonza Grp 570.80
-0.04 %
Geberit 515.20
-0.16 %
Alcon 55.68
-1.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:26
Vontobel: EACH-Basket: Aktien mit Aufholbedarf?
10:00
Fed Snaps Up Nearly Half of $3.4 Trillion H1 Debt Sales
08:45
SMI-Anleger gehen auf Nummer sicher
08:31
Trotz Gegenwind auf Rekordkurs
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
06.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
06.08.20
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
07.08.20
Schroders: How China’s internet sector is leading the world
06.08.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis im Rallymodus: Vor 10 Jahren Gold angelegt- so viel Gewinn hätten Sie heute
Darum verliert der Euro zum Franken deutlich - Türkische Lira auf Rekordtief
Relief Therapeutics-VRP sieht bei Corona-Mittel Millionen-Potenzial - Relief Aktie mit deutichem Plus
Cyberdevisen in Russland: Wieso Bitcoin und unter Putin einen schweren Stand haben
Ethereum besser als Bitcoin - Das steckt hinter der Kursexplosion
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Meyer Burger verkauft Hersteller für Mikrowellen- und Plasmasysteme Muegge - Aktie stärker
EU-Gesundheitskommissarin: Erster Corona-Impfstoff zur Jahreswende
Kodak-Aktie bricht vorbörslich massiv ein: US-Regierung setzt Gespräche über Kredit für Kodak nach Kritik aus
Wisekey-Aktie steigt deutlich: Wisekey hat Frühwarnsystem für COVID-19 in Plattform integriert - Millionenbetrag gesichert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX gewinnt an Boden -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Die heimischen Märkte notieren freundlicher. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich etwas fester. An den asiatischen Börsen begann die neue Handelswoche am Montag ohne eine gemeinsame Kursrichtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB