Gen II Fund Services Announces Assets Under Administration Exceed $450 Billion

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen II Fund Services, LLC, a leading independent private equity fund administrator, today announced that the firm's assets under administration (AUA) now exceed $450 billion.

Gen II now services over 200 fund sponsors spanning the private equity industry, including buyout, fund of funds, real estate, infrastructure, credit, and other closed end structures. Gen II's clients include many of the industry's most established private equity firms along with private equity's premier emerging managers.

"We are very pleased to reach this notable milestone in the continuing evolution of Gen II," said Steven Millner, Managing Principal and Co-Founder, Gen II. "The increase in our AUA is evidence of the soundness of Gen II's Well-Run Fund approach and our ability to support clients across various strategies and geographies. We look forward to continuing to serve clients with best-in-class fund administration and technologies to help them achieve their business objectives."

"Gen II is fortunate to have nearly 100% client retention, indicative of our ability as the largest independent private equity fund administrator to provide scalable solutions to support our clients' growth," said Norman Leben, Managing Principal and Co-Founder, Gen II. "We would like to offer our sincere thanks to the range of sponsors with whom we have worked for their confidence in Gen II. We also extend our gratitude to the experienced and long-tenured Gen II team, which we consider among the finest in fund administration, for providing the high-touch, premium service that is the hallmark of Gen II."

About Gen II

Gen II is one of the largest independent private equity fund administrators, administering over $450 billion of private capital on behalf of its clients with offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, Stamford, Dallas, and Luxembourg. Gen II offers private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology, enabling fund sponsors to effectively manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications. The Gen II team is one of the most experienced and longest tenured teams in the private equity fund administration industry, with broad expertise across buyout, funds of funds, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit, co-investment, hybrid funds, feeder funds, venture capital, retail, and managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.gen2fund.com.

