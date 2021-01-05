SMI 10’694 -0.4%  SPI 13’321 -0.4%  Dow 30’352 0.4%  DAX 13’651 -0.6%  Euro 1.0797 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’548 -0.5%  Gold 1’950 0.4%  Bitcoin 29’027 3.0%  Dollar 0.8778 -0.4%  Öl 53.7 6.0% 
05.01.2021

Gemspring Capital Invests in Sigga Technologies

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce an affiliate has completed a strategic investment in Sigga Technologies ("Sigga"), a leading provider of Enterprise Asset Management ("EAM") software.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, TX, Sigga provides a comprehensive suite of EAM solutions that fully integrate with SAP and enable asset-intensive businesses to more efficiently manage their maintenance and repair operations. Sigga's success has been driven by its superior, purpose-built technology that is designed to directly address the needs of maintenance personnel and has been refined through Sigga's two decades of experience in the EAM space. Sigga was founded in Belo Horizonte, Brazil in 2001 and has since expanded its footprint to five offices across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Gemspring's investment will enable Sigga to accelerate geographic expansion and new product development.

Warley Borges, CEO of Sigga, commented: "We are excited to partner with Gemspring because we believe their expertise, resources, and capital will help us reach the next stage of growth. We look forward to significantly expanding our presence around the world and investing in our go-to-market, implementation, and support organizations to serve our increasingly global customer base."

Aron Grossman, Managing Director at Gemspring, added: "Sigga's world-class suite of EAM software products drives significant ROI for customers. The value and efficiency gains the software provides are of significant importance in today's highly competitive market given the need for enterprises to drive higher plant efficiency despite shortages of skilled maintenance workers. We are delighted to partner with Warley and the entire Sigga team to build on their successes to date and accelerate the company's momentum."

About Sigga Technologies
Sigga Technologies is a leading provider of Enterprise Asset Management software solutions to asset-intensive enterprises globally. Sigga's suite of EAM solutions, including Mobile EAM, Planning & Scheduling, Warehouse & Inventory, and Mobile EAM Notification, increases plant efficiency and delivers ROI for clients. For more information, visit www.sigga.com.

About Gemspring Capital
Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies headquartered in the United States and Canada. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the business services, distribution and logistics, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact:
Aron Grossman
Aron@gemspring.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gemspring-capital-invests-in-sigga-technologies-301201308.html

SOURCE Gemspring Capital

