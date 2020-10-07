+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
Gemini Selects Chief Compliance Officer for Asia Pacific Region

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Trust Co. LLC, a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, today announced the appointment of Andy Meehan as Chief Compliance Officer of Asia Pacific Region. In this new role, Meehan will oversee Gemini's strategic compliance and regulatory relationships in the region, maintaining Gemini's commitment to all relevant regulatory guidelines. He will shape strategy, product and operations in the Asia Pacific region which is an emerging global market for Gemini. He will be based in Singapore and report directly to Jeremy Ng, Gemini's Managing Director of Asia Pacific Region.

Meehan brings decades of experience in regulation and compliance from leading law firms and global financial institutions. He joins Gemini from Morgan Stanley, where he served as Head of Legal for the company's Global Financial Crimes division in the Asia Pacific region. In this role, he provided key financial crimes and reputational risk guidance and counsel to Morgan Stanley's Asia region. Previous to Morgan Stanley, he was APAC's Head of Sanctions and Anti-Corruption Compliance for Credit Suisse, managing the company's Asia Pacific region's sanctions and anti-corruption compliance policies.

"The largest, healthiest financial markets are those that are thoughtfully regulated. Crypto companies that enter regulatory regimes that foster both consumer protection and innovation, such as the one proposed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), will have the greatest opportunity. Andy's leadership and deep experience will be critical in driving Gemini's regulatory and compliance efforts in the region and working with regulators to promote smart regulations that drive adoption in this growing market," said Jeremy Ng, Managing Director of Asia Pacific Region.

Gemini has applied for a license with MAS under Singapore's 2019 Payment Services Act.

Meehan is the latest in a series of hires as Gemini continues its global expansion strategy. He joins recent hires including APAC Managing Director Ng and UK & European Chief Compliance Officer and Money Laundering Reporting Officer Blair Halliday. Gemini recently announced its full expansion into the United Kingdom.

About Gemini
Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini) is a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store more than 30 cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin, and Zcash. Gemini is a New York trust company that is subject to the capital reserve requirements, cybersecurity requirements, and banking compliance standards set forth by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the New York Banking Law. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to empower the individual through crypto.
