Gemini Bio Announces Federal Contract Award to Support Testing for COVID-19

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gemini Bioproducts, LLC ("Gemini Bio"), a leading supplier of cell culture solutions and a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), today announced the receipt of a federal government contract award to supply critical products in support of the high demand for COVID-19 testing.

Gemini Bio will be supplying reagents in the areas of Viral Transport Media (VTM), Phosphate Buffered Saline (PBS), and Saline Solution. Gemini Bio was awarded $3.6 million and remains eligible to supply up to $200 million of products as part of its agreement.

Dale Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Gemini Bio, stated, "We are proud to aid in the effort to reinforce current testing operations. The production of media solutions is a core competency of Gemini Bio. Viral Transport Media is critical to the process of testing for the COVID-19 virus, making it vital to the success of a nationwide testing program. We are pleased to assist in making testing more widely available."

The award is a pivotal piece of Gemini Bio's larger dedicated effort to support the containment of COVID-19. To help agencies and labs, Gemini Bio is prioritizing products and services in four key areas: cell culture, viral harvesting and transport, research tools, and analytical instruments.

Cathy Burzik, Executive Chairman of Gemini Bio, added, "We are honored to support the national effort to reinforce current testing operations. Gemini Bio is adhering to CDC guidelines in its manufacturing processes. With our newly added capacity through multiple sites, including our state-of-the-art cGMP facility, Gemini Bio is well positioned to fulfill an unmet need in the market."

Gemini Bio is increasing both its domestic production of reagents from its California facility, as well as its manufacturing footprint. Gemini Bio substantially completed the build-out of a new, state-of-the-art cGMP manufacturing facility in West Sacramento, CA. The new facility will enable accelerated growth while accommodating a higher standard of quality among Gemini Bio's products to serve the cell and gene therapy market. The cGMP facility, which spans approximately 25,000 square feet, is expected to more than quadruple production capacity and allow Gemini Bio to meet its rapidly growing customer demand.

About Gemini Bio

Founded in 1985, Gemini Bio is a leading provider of cell culture solutions to the scientific community across cell and gene therapy, biotechnology, and academic research as well as offering contract manufacturing. Gemini Bio's singular mission is to enhance human life by delivering comprehensive cell culture solutions that enable discovery, development and production of transformational therapies and diagnostics. Our national sales force and international distribution network serves cell culture science worldwide. The Company is based in West Sacramento, California. To learn more, visit us at http://www.gembio.com

SOURCE Gemini Bio