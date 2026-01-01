Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.01.2026 13:32:35

Geely Automobile December Total Vehicle Sales Up About 13%

(RTTNews) - Geely Automobile Holdings Limited announced that its total sales volume for December 2025 reached 236,817 vehicles. This represents an increase of approximately 13% compared to the same month in the previous year.

In December 2025, the company reported sales of 79,131 battery electric vehicles (BEVs), compared with 76,963 units in December 2024. The company reported sales of 75,133 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), a sharp increase compared to 34,243 units sold in December 2024.

For the full year of 2025, the Group recorded total vehicle sales of 3.02 million units, marking a year-on-year growth of about 39%. With this achievement, Geely successfully surpassed its annual sales target of 3 million units.

